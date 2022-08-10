Orioles stay hot, take down Blue Jays again

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Tuesday night.

Austin Hays led off the inning with a single against Yimi Garcia (1-4), and Odor followed with his 11th homer of the season.

Baltimore has won the first two games of the three-game series.

Bo Bichette hit two home runs and had four RBIs for Toronto.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah allowed three runs, eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish allowed three runs, five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Cedric Mullins walked and Adley Rutschman singled to lead off the first. Anthony Santander then singled to a diving Whit Merrifield in center field. It was first ruled a catch that could have resulted in a triple play, but a review determined that the ball hit the grass before entering Merrifield’s glove to load the bases.

One run scored when Ryan Mountcastle grounded into a double play before Terrin Vavra added an RBI single.

Bichette hit a solo homer with one out in the second to cut Baltimore’s lead in half.

Santander was hit by a pitch with one out in the third, took third on Mountcastle’s double and scored on Vavra’s sacrifice fly to put the Orioles up 3-1.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a one-out single in the sixth to extend his hit streak to 20 games and took second on a wild pitch. Alejandro Kirk then singled to center and took second on second baseman Odor’s errant relay throw while Guerrero came around to score.

Bryan Baker then replaced Bradish and walked Matt Chapman before allowing Bichette’s 17th homer of the season for a 5-3 Toronto lead.

After a 78-minute rain delay, Anthony Bass pitched a perfect bottom of the sixth.

Adam Cimber walked Rutschman in the bottom of the seventh and one out later, Mountcastle followed with an RBI double.

Louis Head, who was perfect in the top of the seventh, allowed two singles in the eighth before Nick Vespi (4-0) replaced him with one out and finished the inning with two strikeouts.

Felix Bautista pitched around an infield single in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Toronto signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. Tuesday. He was released by the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 4.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: