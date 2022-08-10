ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ilhan Omar Narrowly Survives Democratic Primary in Minnesota

By Ursula Perano
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuLM7_0hBGew8L00
Star Tribune via Getty

It was closer than she wanted, but progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) narrowly defeated centrist Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels in their primary matchup Tuesday night, winning on a margin that indicates a much shakier standing in her Minneapolis district than most expected.

Samuels ran largely on backlash to Omar’s leftist positions, including her support for defunding the police, which has become a hot-button issue in Minneapolis since the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The congresswoman is one of the most liberal members of the House Democratic Caucus, and she has occasionally bucked the party on major policy votes alongside the rest of the so-called progressive “squad.”

Although he ultimately lost, Samuels’ candidacy appears to have struck a chord with some voters’ distaste for Omar’s progressive approach. At the point the AP called her race, she was only about 2 percentage points ahead.

Leading up to the primary election, Omar remained seemingly unfazed. Not only did she have the benefit of incumbency, but she was backed by a number high-profile progressive figures, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Samuels did benefit from some last-minute endorsements, including from Minneapolist Mayor Jacob Frey. But his challenge ultimately fell short—and he conceded the race to Omar around 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday night.

Omar isn’t the first member of the squad to survive a close primary challenge this year. Both Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) faced centrist primary challengers, though they both prevailed with more comfortable margins.

Omar has received primary challenges in years past—including lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux, who she beat by a healthy margin. But the close call Tuesday night may be an indication that another Democratic challenger could take her down in another primary.

Luckily for Omar, her district is heavily Democratic, meaning she likely has two more years to figure out her electability issues, as she faces little chance of losing re-election in the general election this November.

Comments / 15

Barbara Chapman
1d ago

Demand a recount!! Who in their right minds would vote for her. THEY PROBABLY DIDNT!!!!

Reply
4
Pamela Humphrey
1d ago

I have little faith in Minnesota voters cannot believe them

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
TheDailyBeast

Mandela Barnes Wins Dem Senate Nomination in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes cruised to his state’s Democratic nomination for Senate on Tuesday night, setting up a general election race against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R) that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Barnes was long the Democratic primary’s frontrunner, though his lead was made shaky...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Bernie Sanders
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Primary#Primary Challenge#Primary Election#Minneapolis City Council#House#Minneapolist
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy