ORHS 2022-23 football season preview
This is the first of a two-part introduction to the 2022 Oak Ridge High School Football Team. In this installment, we will look at Coach Scott Cummings’ new staff and his vision for the program. In the next installment, we will discuss the team itself and its prospects for the 2022 season.
Local soccer team helps St. Francis School get ready for the school year
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One local sports team is spending their time off the field by giving back to the community. The Woodrow Wilson High School Girl’s Soccer Team went to St. Francis School in Beckley to help get them ready for the school year. The girls washed the walls and organized school uniforms and AR books […]
Summer baseball camp sees record turnout
NEWLAND — The 17th annual Avery County Vikings Baseball Camp took place from Aug. 1 to 4, finishing out the summer sports camps offered at the Avery County Parks and Recreation Department. With 54 kids in attendance, this year’s baseball camp was the biggest yet, said coach Samuel Phillips. The camp focused on teaching kids the basic skills and fundamentals of baseball, as well as the importance of sportsmanship. At the end of the last day of camp, the kids each received an award and...
