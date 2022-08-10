ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TMZ.com

Marshawn Lynch Had Missing, Flat Tires During DUI Arrest, Pics Show

Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday ... with one tire completely missing, and at least one other flattened. TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the 2020 Shelby GT500 cops believe Lynch was driving prior to his arrest ... showing the front-left wheel's rim resting on the pavement, with no tire in sight.
Larry Brown Sports

Photo: Marshawn Lynch mug shot was a serious concern

Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday for suspicion of driving under the influence, and his mug shot was a serious concern. The former Seattle Seahawks running back was arrested in Las Vegas after police saw Lynch driving into curbs on the side of the road. Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn. He was booked into jail for DUI.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
Larry Brown Sports

The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Arrested Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police announced they arrested former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch. According to a statement from police, they conducted a vehicle stop for suspected driver impairment. The statement said officers determined Lynch was impaired and then arrested the former NFL star. "The LVMPD conducted a...
CBS San Francisco

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lunch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.A graduate of Oakland Technical High School and a star running back for the California Golden Bears, Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.
The Spun

Look: Video Has Emerged From Marshawn Lynch's Arrest

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested by police and charged with a DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. According to a statement from police, Lynch told police he stole the vehicle, but hadn't been drinking and didn't do drugs.
Marshawn Lynch
NBC Sports

Oakland native Marshawn Lynch arrested for suspected DUI in Vegas

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on NBC Bay Area. Former National Football League star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police said in a tweet posted Tuesday. Lynch, an Oakland native who played college football at Cal Berkeley, played in...
Yardbarker

Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested

Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
lindyssports.com

