Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Yardbarker
Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League
During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn
The San Jose Sharks fired former head coach Bob Boughner last month after a 32-37-13 record. In his three seasons at the helm, Boughner never coached the team higher than sixth place in the Pacific Division. The franchise is looking for a big change now as it brought on new...
Former second-round pick Johan Larsson seeking larger role in SHL
It appears as though Johan Larsson is heading home, as reports out of Sweden have the free agent forward signing with Brynas, the organization that developed him. Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports tweets that Larsson, who played for the Arizona Coyotes and Washington Capitals last season, had offers from several NHL teams but wanted a bigger role.
NHL
Lehner expected out for season for Golden Knights after surgery
Goalie has hip injury, had 23 wins for Vegas last season. Robin Lehner is expected to be out for the season for the Vegas Golden Knights because of a hip injury that will require surgery, the team said Thursday. The 31-year-old goalie had shoulder surgery in April for an injury...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt Coronato dazzles to set up Team USA’s second goal against Germany
Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato put on a show to set up Team USA’s second goal of Tuesday’s game against Team Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Coronato, 19, deked past a German defender while entering the offensive zone on the power play before...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: World Juniors, ECHL Affiliation, Forward Depth
While the Philadelphia Flyers won’t begin training camp for over a month, plenty of activity below the NHL level is taking place in August. The franchise announced the extension of its ECHL affiliation on Monday, and four of the organization’s prospects are taking part in the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
