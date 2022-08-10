ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO