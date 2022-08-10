ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

DL Hall’s development is a delicate balance. For the contending Orioles, it’s just the beginning. | ANALYSIS

One was on the mound making his major league debut, and the other was in the stands at Tropicana Field, soaking in the atmosphere from a scene he hopes to experience soon. It was a short-lived debut for Orioles left-hander DL Hall, who was pulled after 3 2/3 innings and learned he was headed back to Triple-A Norfolk. Once there, he will begin a transition to the bullpen, hoping to rejoin a ...
FOX Sports

Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
CBS Sports

Drew Rasmussen loses bid at perfect game after Rays right-hander yields hit in ninth inning vs. Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen flirted with the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on Sunday, keeping the Baltimore Orioles off the board through eight innings as part of a 4-1 victory (GameTracker). Jorge Mateo led off the ninth inning with a double, ending Rasmussen's attempt at immortality. (Mateo later broke up the shutout by scoring on a wild pitch.)
CBS DFW

Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
