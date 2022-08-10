Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
‘Basketball is community’ Hooplandia organizers predict 4k players for resurrected June 2023 tournament
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Wednesday’s news conference at the Big E was the third announcement that Hooplandia, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming. But the event, set now for June 23 through June 25, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has never happened. Instead it was delayed twice by COVID-19.
Starfires bound for FCBL finals in 2023? History says ‘yes’
WESTFIELD – If the Westfield Starfires latest campaign is any indication, it would not be outlandish to pencil them into the Futures Collegiate Baseball League finals in 2023. In 2019, Westfield made its FCBL debut. A year later, the Starfires were tasked with not only battling opponents during a...
Springfield will keep Forest Park Pool open daily through Aug. 21
SPRINGFIELD - The city will keep Forest Park’s public swimming pool open through Aug. 21 with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The announcement was made on Thursday by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Patrick Sullivan, executive director of Parks, Building and Recreation Management. “I want to...
Pittsfield youth baseball team headed to World Series
A local youth baseball team is headed to Virginia to compete for a championship.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won Wednesday
Two Massachusetts State Lottery players claimed six-figure prizes Wednesday. The first prize was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club.” The ticket was worth $100,000 and was purchased at L&M Liquors in Lowell. The second prize was also for $100,000. It was from the game “Millions” and was purchased at Butts & Bets in Randolph.
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
Religion Notes: Aug. 11, 2022
Springfield – Every Sunday Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road has a family friendly Farmers’ Market for the months of Aug. through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. Come for the fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items. There is a free ticket for unique raffle items for attending and lawn games for everyone.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
Westfield baseball player’s legacy honored at bowling tournament tomorrow
WESTFIELD — Matt Osienski knew how to make someone smile. He didn’t have to try hard, it was just his nature, said Thomas Naro, who speaks of his friend warmly. And, of course, with a smile. “Matt knew how you make smile, laugh, and be human,” Naro said....
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal
It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Greenfield School Committee unanimously votes in support of locking student phones away in Yondr pouches during school
On Wednesday, the Greenfield School Committee unanimously voted to support a policy of mandating students at Greenfield middle and high schools lock their cellphones away in pouches during school hours. School Committee Chair Amy Proietti characterized the issue as affecting students’ well-being and their learning when introducing the vote.
The race for Hampshire County sheriff heats up with first of 3 debates before Sept. 6 primary
EASTHAMPTON — The job of Hampshire County sheriff is up for election in the fall, and at a candidate forum on Aug. 6, the two Democrats challenging incumbent Patrick Cahillane criticized his administration based on their own experiences when they worked under him. Cahillane defended his nearly six years...
Vermont Knights of Columbus
The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
From the Fairways: Chris Carey is Northampton Country Club’s new champion
Unexpected outcomes are sometimes the most appreciated. In the case of the men’s club championship held on the weekend at Northampton Country Club, in a true case of the “Cinderella story out of nowhere,” Easthampton native Chris Carey hung tough down the stretch to capture the trophy.
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
