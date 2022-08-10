ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Basketball is community’ Hooplandia organizers predict 4k players for resurrected June 2023 tournament

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Wednesday’s news conference at the Big E was the third announcement that Hooplandia, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming. But the event, set now for June 23 through June 25, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has never happened. Instead it was delayed twice by COVID-19.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Aug. 11, 2022

Springfield – Every Sunday Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road has a family friendly Farmers’ Market for the months of Aug. through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. Come for the fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items. There is a free ticket for unique raffle items for attending and lawn games for everyone.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal

It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
BRISTOL, CT
MassLive.com

Greenfield School Committee unanimously votes in support of locking student phones away in Yondr pouches during school

On Wednesday, the Greenfield School Committee unanimously voted to support a policy of mandating students at Greenfield middle and high schools lock their cellphones away in pouches during school hours. School Committee Chair Amy Proietti characterized the issue as affecting students’ well-being and their learning when introducing the vote.
GREENFIELD, IN
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Knights of Columbus

The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
BURLINGTON, VT
Money

The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Want a college experience where you’ll be given the freedom to explore whatever academic areas pique your interest?. Studying the liberal arts can prepare students to be critical thinkers and persuasive communicators. Instead of training students for a specific path into the job market, a liberal arts education is designed to get grads ready to succeed in a variety of careers.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
