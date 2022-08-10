Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on
TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
Will fall bring a different weather pattern to the Lone Star State?
Most of the state has experienced record dry and hot conditions this summer, but the three-month climate outlook shows a potential change for some by the fall. For most of the Lone Star State, the hottest part of the summer is here, and it's been one for the record book. Will it be welcomed pattern change as fall arrives in September? According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), the answer is yes and no.
New York officials approve 5 wind and solar projects, 'backbone' for energy transmission
New York state regulatory officials on Thursday gave final approval for a 100-mile transmission line in the North Country region meant to help reach goals meant to curtail the effects of climate change in the coming years. Separately, state officials signed off on five new wind and solar energy projects...
New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition
New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
Drier air keeps rain chances low for part of the new week
Drier air will cut down on rain chances to start the new week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be the lowest on Monday and Tuesday. The lower chance for rain means temperatures will heat up into the low to middle-90s for the start of the week. We start to see...
