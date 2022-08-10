ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress

It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on

TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Will fall bring a different weather pattern to the Lone Star State?

Most of the state has experienced record dry and hot conditions this summer, but the three-month climate outlook shows a potential change for some by the fall. For most of the Lone Star State, the hottest part of the summer is here, and it's been one for the record book. Will it be welcomed pattern change as fall arrives in September? According to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), the answer is yes and no.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition

New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Drier air keeps rain chances low for part of the new week

Drier air will cut down on rain chances to start the new week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be the lowest on Monday and Tuesday. The lower chance for rain means temperatures will heat up into the low to middle-90s for the start of the week. We start to see...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy