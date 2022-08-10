ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliot, ME

NH school bus driver charged with threatening, stalking 8-year-old boy

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was arrested Friday evening in Eliot.

A New Hampshire school bus driver was charged with interstate stalking in federal court Monday.

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was arrested Friday evening in Eliot, officials said. He appeared in a New Hampshire federal court Monday, and he was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Aug. 18.

Allegations against Chick involve alleged threats and stalking against an 8-year-old boy attending the Greenland Central School, where Chick drives a school bus. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in New Hampshire, Chick gave the boy gifts including two prepaid cell phones in a Pokémon lunch box.

Chick allegedly coerced the boy, referred to only as AC, to lie to his parents about their contact on the phones, the complaint reads. AC’s parents discovered the phones in the lunch box while cleaning his bedroom and reported them to the Greenland Police Department on July 2.

Months earlier, AC’s parents reported Chick to school officials for regularly giving the boy and his sister gifts, as well as inviting himself to AC’s Little League game.

“When the children were absent from school, Mike would leave letters for them at the residence saying how much he misses them,” the complaint reads.

AC’s parents asked the school to switch their son to a different school bus, and Chick was explicitly told by officials that he was not to have any further contact with AC or his family.

Police obtained a search warrant for Chick’s car on August 2. They found items such as children’s underwear, candy-flavored liquor, duct tape, rubber gloves, and another prepaid cell phone.

They also searched Chick’s residence and his bedroom, as identified by his mother, Judith Chick. Authorities found multiple sexually explicit and threatening notes to AC “containing handwritten instructions on keeping a secret, specifically from parents, teachers, and police officers in order for your family to not be killed.”

Court documents say the notes instructed the recipient, presumably AC, to take pictures of himself in his underwear from different angles on the cell phone, as well as awarded “extra credit” for “video of anything you would consider naughty.” Many of the notes were written on school bus permission slips.

Authorities also found several computer-generated documents on Chick’s devices containing threatening language, such as “You had too many chances. This is not working. We are done [expletive] around. Make this happen now or the kid disappears.”

Chick arrived at AC’s residence at 8 p.m. the same night, and was met by police and homeland security officers. Chick told the investigators that he had placed GPS trackers on each of AC’s parents’ vehicles, among other admissible evidence of stalking, threatening, and harassment of the child. He also admitted that he had been to AC’s home between six and ten times the previous night “just to walk around.”

Greenfield police relayed this information to AC’s family, who were “extremely distraught and fearful for the safety of their family,” the complaint reads. The family did not feel it was safe to stay in their home, and is currently residing in “an alternate location.”

Chick’s case was investigated by the Greenland Police Department, the Eliot, Maine Police Department, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kasey Weiland.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

‘It’s not my money’: NH woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot

A woman found a lot more than cars in a grocery store parking lot — she found a bag stuffed with hundreds of dollars. Sonja O’Brien, of Greenville, New Hampshire, was headed to Hannaford supermarket in Gilford for dinner when an armored truck crossed her path. The door to the Brink’s truck was left ajar, and a “fat bag of money” flew out, O’Brien wrote in a Facebook post.
GILFORD, NH
Boston

Police: 3 men stabbed in confrontation at Braintree hotel

Two of the men remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. Three men were stabbed Tuesday night in a confrontation between two groups at a Braintree hotel. Braintree police said officers responded around 11:14 p.m. to a report of multiple stabbing victims at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Forbes Road. At the scene, officers found three men with stab injuries.
BRAINTREE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenland, NH
State
Maine State
City
Eliot, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Greenland, NH
Crime & Safety
Boston

Authorities investigating fatal stabbing of Everett man

The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Everett that left a 45-year-old resident of the city dead late Monday night. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the initial investigation indicates that the man was stabbed after a “brief” altercation around 10:22...
EVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Bus Driver#Homeland Security#Pok Mon#Ac#Little League
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston

Moving season is drawing near. Here’s how to avoid rental scams.

Last month, the local FBI office said it has seen a significant increase in the amount of money being lost to scammers. Get ready to see U-Haul trucks clogging side streets and discarded furniture on sidewalks — moving season is fast approaching for residents of Boston and the surrounding areas. Numerous aspects of the moving process can be stressful, especially in a city where many leases terminate on the same day. But in the rush of finding a new place, residents should not let their guard down when it comes to scams.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

13 fire departments battle 3-alarm house fire in Merrimac

Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital. Thirteen different fire departments battled a three-alarm fire at a single-family home on Skunk Road in Merrimac Sunday afternoon. The Merrimac Fire Department said in a news release that they received a 911 call reporting the fire at approximately 2:15 p.m. The...
MERRIMAC, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

The Boxford bear appears to have moved to Middleton

The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family’s seven backyard chickens from a coop. A bear was sighted Monday in the Middleton Square area of Middleton, town police announced on Facebook, and residents reported sightings in backyards across town and in the surrounding area.
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston

Three-alarm fire reported in Lexington along Mass. Ave.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded to a blaze at an Eversource substation. A large fire broke out Monday afternoon in Lexington. The three-alarm blaze was caused by electrical equipment at a substation in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue in historic Lexington Center, WCVB reported. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom, followed by plumes of black smoke and flames.
LEXINGTON, MA
Boston

Former WBZ anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died

Uma Pemmaraju, a former reporter and anchor at WBZ, has passed away at the age of 64, according to the station. After working at WBZ from 1992 to 1996, Pemmaraju headed to New York City where she worked at Fox News and then Bloomberg News, WBZ reports. Her family told...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Melrose is leading the nation on new EV charging technology

Electric vehicle chargers mounted on utility poles are being used to great success in Melrose. While electric vehicles are becoming more common, there are still multiple factors to consider before making the switch. Electric vehicles are still generally expensive, so price is a factor. But another barrier preventing the expansion of electric vehicle use is access to charging stations.
MELROSE, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu seeks pay bump for city leaders

Under the proposal, pay raises for elected officials would not take hold until after the next city election. Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing salary increases for some of City Hall’s top positions that her administration says are needed to keep Boston competitive with its peers across the country. Under...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy