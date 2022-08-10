ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Braves have gone just 1-17 in Hall's first two seasons, which included snapping a 26 game losing streak in 2021. A...
DECATUR, IN
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights

OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. The Knights finished 2021 11-2 overall, winning their first sectional title since 2014. They return nearly everybody from last year's team, including starting quarterback Lleyton Bailey, Bowling...
OSSIAN, IN
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at the helm as head coach. The Vikings have just eight wins over the first three seasons under Prescott, but they were much more competitive in 2021, with three of their losses coming by 10 points or less.
HUNTINGTON, IN
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs

Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Columbia City, IN
Indiana Football
Columbia City, IN
Indiana Sports
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb is entering year three under head coach Seth Wilcox and are hoping for a big leap forward this season. The Barons finished with two wins for the second consecutive season in 2021, but were much more competitive, with four of their nine losses coming by two touchdowns or less.
WATERLOO, IN
Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
EASTLAKE, OH
Isolated Thursday morning sprinkle, turning cooler Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A few clouds develop near daybreak Thursday and by the middle of the morning it turns mostly cloudy as a cold front passes through. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most locations remain dry. The clouds clear in the afternoon and highs reach into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
U.S. 6 between Maple Street and C.R. 28 to close on August 15

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 6 in Butler for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last for a week.
BUTLER, IN
FWCS kicks off first day of school, still working to hire more bus drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A Haley Elementary School announcer boomed “good morning Haley Elementary and welcome to your first day of school” through the overhead speakers early Wednesday morning. Class is officially in session. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel visited a kindergarten classroom...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
FORT WAYNE, IN
10 children, 2 adults injured in US 27 crash near Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ten children and 2 adults were hospitalized Monday night after police say a pickup truck and passenger van collided on US 27. Indiana State Police say a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was heading east on Hoagland Road about 7:15 p.m. when it crossed the highway without yielding the right of way to a Ford passenger van heading north.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Man arrested in Greene Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side yesterday afternoon. 19-year-old Michael Glover is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street just before 1...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Illinois Road near I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Illinois Road near the I-69 interchange. Police say they responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. at that location. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN

