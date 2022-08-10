HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at the helm as head coach. The Vikings have just eight wins over the first three seasons under Prescott, but they were much more competitive in 2021, with three of their losses coming by 10 points or less.

