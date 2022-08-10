Read full article on original website
Daisy Smith
1d ago
she let her brother do the shooting because by him being a minor she's hoping he get the same little time she got when she was a minor for killing that person (( call playing the system))
Reply
6
Brian Dela vega
1d ago
Well….hopefully they won’t let her out to do this again. Her and her brother,minor or not, need to be in a cage or a box.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Bartlett man indicted in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend, her 14-year-old son
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Bartlett man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her 14-year-old son after breaking into their Scenic Hills home has been indicted on murder charges, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Jose Murillo-Salgado, 42, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. He is […]
Man allegedly kicks pregnant girlfriend’s stomach, sprays her with water, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. On Aug. 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an altercation in the 4900 block of Melanie Avenue. The caller told police that on Aug. 4 at approximately 2:00 PM, her boyfriend, later identified as Chavontae...
Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday. Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was […]
Man indicted in double shooting in southeast Memphis, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man captured on surveillance shooting into another vehicle has been indicted in the death of a young man and the wounding of his aunt. Jalen Hill was indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted murder suspect charged after separate shooting injures 2 in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect is behind bars after one man was shot and killed and two others injured during two separate shootings. On May 27, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gaither Street. Officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot...
Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
Man attacks pregnant girlfriend at Crosstown Concourse: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man tried to shove his pregnant girlfriend down a set of stairs at the Crosstown Concourse before brutally beating her at his house. Police say 19-year-old Chavontae Rayford starting attacking his girlfriend on August 5 at the Crosstown Concourse after she told him she was four weeks pregnant. […]
Man indicted for killing his son’s mother, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing his son’s mother was indicted for second-degree murder in her death, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Tuesday. Barry Medlock, 27, was identified as the person who dropped off his critically wounded ex-girlfriend at a hospital emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
74-year-old man beaten, robbed while taking out his trash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 74-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and pistol-whipped outside a senior living apartment building in East Memphis on Monday night. Police have released pictures of the two men they said attacked Early Irving while he was taking out his trash at the Glendale Park Apartments on Stuart […]
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
Man allegedly shot into own car during attempted theft at gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into his own car after someone jumped inside it at a gas station. On Aug. 9, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station in the 2800 block of S. Perkins just before 1 a.m.
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake teen arrested in Southaven shooting
An 18-year-old Horn Lake man is in custody and is charged with shooting into a dwelling. Southaven police were called to the Dorchester Place Apartments on Monday, Aug. 8 about a shooting. Dorchester Place Apartments is located at 1725 Dorchester Drive. Investigators on the scene determined a suspect to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strange someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly six hours of testimony, the sole suspect in the missing-persons case of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was denied bond after a hearing on Tuesday. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged on July 22 with the first-degree murder of Lee, whose...
MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
Man shot after witnessing car burglary, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who broke into a car and shot a witness. On Aug. 5 at approximately 12:20 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North Highland Street.
Woman detained after man shot multiple times in Fox Meadows, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police detained a woman for questioning following a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday evening. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of Hazards Cove just after 6:30 p.m. A man had been shot multiple times, police said....
Woman charged with attempted murder in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a driver and trying to run him off the interstate last week in East Memphis. Police say 33-year-old Yvonne Varnado is responsible for the shooting that took place last Wednesday morning at I-240 and Mt. Moriah. The victim […]
Two men rob 74-year-old while he was taking out the trash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men who they said robbed a 74-year-old man while he was taking out the trash. Police said the robbery happened in the 3900 block of Stuart Road on Monday, August 8 around 10:25 p.m. Police said, as the 74-year-old man...
Theft of running car turns into shootout with teens at S. Perkins gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he shot up his own vehicle at a Parkway Village gas station, trying to stop teenage thieves from taking it. Kenneth Petty went from being the victim to finding himself under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm […]
actionnews5.com
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
Comments / 6