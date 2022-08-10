ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

New lawsuit: Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm. To himself.

The wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that their younger son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm, which over the decades has won billions of dollars for victims of asbestos and tobacco, for a price to be determined later. The buyer: Louis Angelos himself. Georgia K. Angelos’ claim, in Baltimore County Circuit Court, comes two months after she and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

MLB teases Harry Caray 7th-inning stretch for Field of Dreams game

MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game one to remember, and they may achieve that if they include Harry Caray during the 7th-inning stretch. MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game as memorable as possible. It’s already been announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will be mic’d up. Now, they’re hinting that Harry Caray will be part of the 7th-inning stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Joey Votto shuts down retirement rumors with sweet message during Field of Dreams game (Video)

Joey Votto is one of baseball’s best ambassadors. On the field, on the mic, and on TikTok, he’s an utterly wonderful, joyful being. He’s also been playing for 16 years, and at 38 years old, he’s at the age when people start to wonder how much is left in the tank. His drop in power and comments about retirement had fans worrying that this would be his final season.
DYERSVILLE, IA
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles vs. Blue Jays game Wednesday rained out, will be made up as part of Sept. 5 doubleheader

The Orioles’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed Wednesday night after a thunderstorm began about an hour before first pitch and showed little signs of letting up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 as part of a traditional single-admission doubleheader that will begin at 1:05 p.m. The rainout ensures Baltimore remains tied for a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Red Sox enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (58-52, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Orioles +113; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Surprise team moves into playoff contention, huge liability

A team that last won an MLB playoff series eight years ago and were sellers, not buyers, at the trade deadline, has moved into wild-card contention. And, if they can win it all, look for some serious gambling implications. The under-the-radar Baltimore Orioles – quick, name their manager – are...
BALTIMORE, MD
