Columbia City, IN

wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights

OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. The Knights finished 2021 11-2 overall, winning their first sectional title since 2014. They return nearly everybody from last year's team, including starting quarterback Lleyton Bailey, Bowling...
OSSIAN, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves

The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years.
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. The Bulldogs finished 5-6 in Booher's first season at the helm, and graduate some players at key positions, including quarterback Jakar Williams. But entering...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb is entering year three under head coach Seth Wilcox and are hoping for a big leap forward this season. The Barons finished with two wins for the second consecutive season in 2021, but were much more competitive, with four of their nine losses coming by two touchdowns or less.
WATERLOO, IN
Columbia City, IN
Churubusco, IN
Columbia City, IN
wfft.com

'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Countdown#The Eagles#American Football#Columbia City Eagles
wfft.com

Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

U.S. 6 between Maple Street and C.R. 28 to close on August 15

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 6 in Butler for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last for a week.
BUTLER, IN
wfft.com

FWCS kicks off first day of school, still working to hire more bus drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A Haley Elementary School announcer boomed “good morning Haley Elementary and welcome to your first day of school” through the overhead speakers early Wednesday morning. Class is officially in session. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel visited a kindergarten classroom...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested in Greene Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side yesterday afternoon. 19-year-old Michael Glover is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street just before 1...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Illinois Road near I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Illinois Road near the I-69 interchange. Police say they responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. at that location. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
FORT WAYNE, IN

