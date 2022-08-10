Read full article on original website
After lying dormant for nearly three decades, someone discovered a two-player mode in Super Punch-Out
In context: Most people who played video games in the 1980s and 90s probably remember cheat codes with an element of fondness. There were even entire publications devoted to the subject, and finding one on your own was pretty exciting. Nowadays, cheating in video games mostly happens in multiplayer titles and is generally frowned upon since cheaters ruin other people's experiences rather than keeping their spoiling to themselves.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Is A High-Performance Racer By Scaglietti
This swift Italian racer is one of Ferrari's best. In the 1950s, Enzo Ferrari dreamed of creating a car that could dominate nearly every other racer in the Italian automotive industry. Focusing on-track performance and speed first, the dedicated builder built his dream over decades and eventually made some of the world's fastest cars before his death in 1988. One car showing off its creator's highly ambitious dreams and aspirations were the 410 Spider which utilized its high horsepower output and design to make a name for itself at the track.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
The Verge
99 percent of Netflix subscribers haven’t tried its games yet
As Netflix continues to build out its portfolio of games, the streamer’s seeing less than 1 percent of its subscribers interact with them on a daily basis. According to data obtained by CNBC from app tracking group Apptopia, Netflix’s games average 1.7 million users per day, a sliver of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers globally.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Top Speed
Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider
Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Rumor Has Disappointing News for Subscribers
A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass has some disappointing news for subscribers. Over the course of the past year or so, Microsoft has made a larger effort with Game Pass to bring notable third-party titles to the service on the first day of their release. Some of these games have included MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Outriders, to name a few. And while it seems likely that Microsoft will continue to try to add new titles to Xbox Game Pass in this manner, it sounds like we should not expect any more day-one releases from third-party publishers for the remainder of 2022.
MLB・
Ars Technica
PlayStation Plus’ highest tier slams to an apparent halt on classic games
As Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service continues racking up subscribers, its biggest competitor Sony recently swiped back with changes and upgrades to its PlayStation Plus service. The lead-up to PlayStation Plus' relaunch required a few explainers, particularly its varying prices and absorption of the cloud-streaming PlayStation Now service. The dust...
CNET
'Impossible' Super Mario Bros. World Record Has Been Broken ... Again
A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner seemingly did the impossible by beating his own "impossible" world record in the classic NES game. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4:54 and 798ms on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881ms set last December by 3ms, or five frames.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Finally Begins!
After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
Massive megastructures circle the Earth in trailer for sci-fi film 'Orbital'
Filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili has created a micro-budget sci-fi film with amazing visual effects in 'Orbital.'
wegotthiscovered.com
After ‘Prey,’ fans know exactly what they want to see in the next ‘Predator’ movie
When it comes to breathing new life into a flagging franchise that was running on fumes, examples don’t come much better than Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences all weekend, reinventing the stagnant Predator universe in blistering fashion. While a direct...
First full Rick & Morty season six trailer is finally here
The full trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has just dropped and it looks absolutely amazing. In it we get to see Jerry dressed as Morty, the return of space Beth and all sort of new adventures for the smartest man in the universe and his young grandson.
