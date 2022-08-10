ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights

Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season.
OSSIAN, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves

The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years.
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia City Eagles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Columbia City football team is ready to soar to new heights this fall. The Eagles graduate starting quarterback Greg Bolt, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for an additional 500-plus in 2021. However, they don't have too many other positions to fill.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. The Bulldogs finished 5-6 in Booher's first season at the helm, and graduate some players at key positions, including quarterback Jakar Williams. But entering...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb is entering year three under head coach Seth Wilcox and are hoping for a big leap forward this season. The Barons finished with two wins for the second consecutive season in 2021, but were much more competitive, with four of their nine losses coming by two touchdowns or less.
WATERLOO, IN
wfft.com

Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate

Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield Condors. Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate. Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
whatzup.com

Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb

WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
boatlyfe.com

Vanderbilt Pontoons delivers first model from new facility

Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC has delivered its very first model – the Vanderbilt 700T Series – from its new production facility to The Marina, one of its newest dealers. The Marina is located on Lake Gage in Angola, Ind. The dealership recently signed on with Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, adding Vanderbilt to their roster which currently consists of brands such as Premier Pontoons, Chris Craft, and Master Craft.
ANGOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWCS kicks off first day of school, still working to hire more bus drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A Haley Elementary School announcer boomed “good morning Haley Elementary and welcome to your first day of school” through the overhead speakers early Wednesday morning. Class is officially in session. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel visited a kindergarten classroom...
FORT WAYNE, IN

