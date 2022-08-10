Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights
Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves
The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia City Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Columbia City football team is ready to soar to new heights this fall. The Eagles graduate starting quarterback Greg Bolt, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for an additional 500-plus in 2021. However, they don't have too many other positions to fill.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. The Bulldogs finished 5-6 in Booher's first season at the helm, and graduate some players at key positions, including quarterback Jakar Williams. But entering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: DeKalb Barons
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb is entering year three under head coach Seth Wilcox and are hoping for a big leap forward this season. The Barons finished with two wins for the second consecutive season in 2021, but were much more competitive, with four of their nine losses coming by two touchdowns or less.
wfft.com
Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
wfft.com
Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate
Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield Condors. Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate. Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Getting ready for 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s almost time for the 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala Auction and Golf Outing. The former East Noble and NBA player has been heavily involved in raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “He loves the mission being a former little brother himself,”...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
whatzup.com
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
wfft.com
What's next for initiative aimed at bringing passenger rail service back to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Vanessa Givands sees all walks of life ride her bus every day. “People going to work, people shopping, people going to the doctor, everything," Givands said. One of those people is Richard Coleman, who relies on Citilink every day to get to his job at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb
WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
boatlyfe.com
Vanderbilt Pontoons delivers first model from new facility
Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC has delivered its very first model – the Vanderbilt 700T Series – from its new production facility to The Marina, one of its newest dealers. The Marina is located on Lake Gage in Angola, Ind. The dealership recently signed on with Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, adding Vanderbilt to their roster which currently consists of brands such as Premier Pontoons, Chris Craft, and Master Craft.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
wfft.com
Crosswalk near Blackhawk Middle School still without stop light, some parents opt to drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Near Blackhawk Middle School, crossing the street is not always as simple as looking both ways first. Two kids were struck there over the last school year, even though they did exactly what they were supposed to. “It was really traumatic and I don’t want...
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Young lifeguard helping keep summer pool season safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Warm weather and a lot of energetic children helped make this summer a busy one at Northside Pool. How they kept up: a dedicated group of lifeguards who keep coming back year after year. "I started in high school, and in the summer it’s awesome....
wfft.com
FWCS kicks off first day of school, still working to hire more bus drivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A Haley Elementary School announcer boomed “good morning Haley Elementary and welcome to your first day of school” through the overhead speakers early Wednesday morning. Class is officially in session. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel visited a kindergarten classroom...
Comments / 0