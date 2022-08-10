Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC has delivered its very first model – the Vanderbilt 700T Series – from its new production facility to The Marina, one of its newest dealers. The Marina is located on Lake Gage in Angola, Ind. The dealership recently signed on with Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, adding Vanderbilt to their roster which currently consists of brands such as Premier Pontoons, Chris Craft, and Master Craft.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO