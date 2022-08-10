Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E Preston
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg Bruins starting fresh
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After back-to-back winless seasons, the Blacksburg Bruins are hoping for a quick turnaround in 22 under the leadership of a new head coach. Out is Eddie Sloss, and in is former Christiansburg assistant Zack Leonard, who’s seen firsthand how quickly a culture can change. “It...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
WDBJ7.com
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
WDBJ7.com
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program. Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant. AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program....
WDBJ7.com
Sunday is the last day for Explore Park’s T-rex Trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You can hear them roar before you even get to see the 18 prehistoric creatures. Roanoke County Parks Recreation and Tourism Marketing Director Alex North said the educational and adventure trail has been a “ferocious success”. Over the span of 64 days more than 17 thousand people have visited the robotic dinosaurs.
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
WDBJ7.com
Festival of India returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of India has been a part of the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade. It’s organized by the India Heritage Society and is celebrating its 14th year. Dancing, food, fun and pieces of Indian culture will be on display Saturday night and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke restaurant community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Mike Caudill, chef and co-owner of the restaurant Table 50 in Roanoke , died Thursday. When customers dined at Table 50 on Market Street they would frequently run into Caudill. In the 16 years...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday evening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The call reporting that a person had been shot was placed at around 7:30 p.m. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical. No suspects were located.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
WDBJ7.com
Number of homeless students expected to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Farmers Market celebrates 140 years of history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmers Market is celebrating its 140 year anniversary. The farmers market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors. In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from...
WDBJ7.com
Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project was expected to begin in spring 2022, but the city of Roanoke has run into some challenges that have pushed back the expected start date. ”The main concern is to complete the agreement process with Norfolk Southern,” said Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a...
WDBJ7.com
Photo released of person wanted in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a person sought on traffic charges. The sheriff’s office says the person was last reported seen in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the person is not believed to...
WDBJ7.com
Dogs, drone deployed after suspect seen in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police worked the area of the old Huffman Store on Route 42 Saturday due to a sighting of a suspect wanted on traffic charges, and a police presence is expected again in the area Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
WDBJ7.com
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday. ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square. ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils,...
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
