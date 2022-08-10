ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings

The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at the helm as head coach. 2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings. The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at...
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights

Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season.
OSSIAN, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Braves have gone just 1-17 in Hall's first two seasons, which included snapping a 26 game losing streak in 2021. A...
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs

Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations.
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia City Eagles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Columbia City football team is ready to soar to new heights this fall. The Eagles graduate starting quarterback Greg Bolt, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for an additional 500-plus in 2021. However, they don't have too many other positions to fill.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WOWO News

Downs Steps Down From Post At Purdue-Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the smartest political minds in Northeast Indiana has stepped down from his post. Longtime political analyst and professor Andrew Downs has officially stepped down as director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, Downs told The Journal Gazette on Monday. His last day was July 31st. Downs worked at Purdue University Fort Wayne for the past 20 years and led the center named after his father, Mike Downs, a political science professor who worked at what was then IPFW for more than three decades before his death in 2001. Downs remains an emeritus faculty member at PFW.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Courts: ‘Magic Mike’ tribute dancer no longer facing felony charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Philadelphia man arrested this weekend after performing a lap dance on a woman at a local nightclub is no longer facing a felony charge, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police initially arrested 48-year-old Jaime C. Kuebler early Sunday morning on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival board already looking forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year. The board met on Monday evening to discuss how the festival went this year and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Isolated Thursday morning sprinkle, turning cooler Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A few clouds develop near daybreak Thursday and by the middle of the morning it turns mostly cloudy as a cold front passes through. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most locations remain dry. The clouds clear in the afternoon and highs reach into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
FORT WAYNE, IN

