wfft.com
'Caps give up early 3-0 lead, fall 5-4 in game two with Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) – The TinCaps lost, 5-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne nearly equalized in the top of the ninth inning, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. With Anthony...
wfft.com
Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings
The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at the helm as head coach. 2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings. The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Norwell Knights
Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season. Coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons, the Norwell football team has some pretty lofty goals entering the 2022 season.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Bellmont Braves
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bellmont football team enters year three under Nick Hall with some optimism surrounding the program for the first time in a few years. The Braves have gone just 1-17 in Hall's first two seasons, which included snapping a 26 game losing streak in 2021. A...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs
Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia City Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Columbia City football team is ready to soar to new heights this fall. The Eagles graduate starting quarterback Greg Bolt, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for an additional 500-plus in 2021. However, they don't have too many other positions to fill.
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Getting ready for 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s almost time for the 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala Auction and Golf Outing. The former East Noble and NBA player has been heavily involved in raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “He loves the mission being a former little brother himself,”...
WOWO News
Downs Steps Down From Post At Purdue-Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the smartest political minds in Northeast Indiana has stepped down from his post. Longtime political analyst and professor Andrew Downs has officially stepped down as director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, Downs told The Journal Gazette on Monday. His last day was July 31st. Downs worked at Purdue University Fort Wayne for the past 20 years and led the center named after his father, Mike Downs, a political science professor who worked at what was then IPFW for more than three decades before his death in 2001. Downs remains an emeritus faculty member at PFW.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WANE-TV
Courts: ‘Magic Mike’ tribute dancer no longer facing felony charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Philadelphia man arrested this weekend after performing a lap dance on a woman at a local nightclub is no longer facing a felony charge, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police initially arrested 48-year-old Jaime C. Kuebler early Sunday morning on...
whatzup.com
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
Fort Wayne couple’s love at first flight
Getting married at the airport may not be the first choice of a venue for many. One Fort Wayne couple, though, said they could not think of getting married anywhere else.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
wfft.com
Allen County jury finds man not guilty of throwing explosive device at Indiana State trooper
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Elkhart man accused of throwing an explosive device at an Indiana State Police trooper during the George Floyd protests in Fort Wayne has been found not guilty on all counts. State Police arrested 45-year-old Juan Pablo Gonzalez on June 6, 2020, one week after...
wfft.com
What's next for initiative aimed at bringing passenger rail service back to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Vanessa Givands sees all walks of life ride her bus every day. “People going to work, people shopping, people going to the doctor, everything," Givands said. One of those people is Richard Coleman, who relies on Citilink every day to get to his job at...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival board already looking forward
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year. The board met on Monday evening to discuss how the festival went this year and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.
wfft.com
Isolated Thursday morning sprinkle, turning cooler Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A few clouds develop near daybreak Thursday and by the middle of the morning it turns mostly cloudy as a cold front passes through. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most locations remain dry. The clouds clear in the afternoon and highs reach into...
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
WANE-TV
Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
