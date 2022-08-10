ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Trump-backed Levy wins GOP nomination for Senate

By Dave Mager
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346Xvj_0hBGZxKp00

Connecticut is the scene of a nationally significant political upset, as Trump-backed candidate Leora Levy of Greenwich defeated former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides for the state's Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Klarides had the endorsement of the state Republican party.

With 98% of the vote counted, Levy had 45,725 votes (50.5%) to 36,275 (40.1%) for Klarides. Peter Lumaj received 8,474 votes (9.4%).

Levy’s general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal will likely be seen as another test of Trump’s pull in Connecticut, where Joe Biden took 59% of the vote in 2020, to Trump’s 39%.

"This is just Chapter One," said Levy in a victory speech. "We've got the longer chapter ahead."

The primary was marked by sparse voter turnout. About 20% of registered Republican voters took part, according to the state.

The belief inside the Klarides campaign is that the Trump factor made the difference.

**

Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Thomas will face Republican Dominic Rapini for Secretary of the State, the office responsible for state elections.

Rapini defeated state Rep. Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. Thomas beat New Haven health director Maritza Bond.

**

Erick Russell defeated two other Democrats for state treasurer: Dita Bhargava and Karen Dubois-Watson. Russell will face state Sen. Harry Arora in November.

**

State Rep. Trenee McGee beat Joe Miller for the Democratic nomination for the House seat she currently holds, based in West Haven.

**

In the race for the Democratic nomination to a House seat based in Simsbury, Melissa Osborne beat Eric Wellman by 35 votes—a thin margin that represents increasingly possible results when turnout is low, as it was Tuesday.

Osborne will face Republican Mike Paine.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#State Senate#Election Local#State Elections#Gop#House#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy