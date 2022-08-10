ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Tim Michels
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Tv News#Gop#Democratic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy