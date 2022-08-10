Read full article on original website
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake was a television news anchor in Phoenix for decades. Now, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate bashes the media as propagandists and uses her on-air savvy to rally Trump supporters.
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
Laura Ingraham: We have now learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General Merrick Garland is
Laura Ingraham analyzed how the raid of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago happened because of a document dispute even after Trump's legal team voluntarily met with government investigators on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Just hours ago, we learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General...
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama
The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more...
Biden’s Daughter’s Diary Allegedly “Passed Around” at Trump Fundraiser
After moving out of a friend’s rental property in Delray Beach, Fla., Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, left behind some personal belongings, including her diary. The last thing she expected was for someone to rummage through her property, take possession of her diary, and use it to try and make her father “look bad.”
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Former NY ICE official slams Mayor Adams' 'odd' criticism of Texas sending busses of migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send busses of illegal immigrants to New York City in an effort to lessen the burden on his state and show Democrat-run states the consequences of the migrant influx under the Biden administration. Retired New York ICE Field Office Director Tom Feeley joined "Fox...
Ted Cruz says he will 'wait and see' what Trump does before deciding on running for president in 2024
Ted Cruz said he will "wait and see" whether Donald Trump runs in 2024 before making any decisions on running himself. Cruz previously said that Trump deciding not to run would "significantly" clear out the field. Trump and Cruz fiercely clashed during the 2016 Republican primary campaign. Republican Sen. Ted...
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
