CBOE Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 20.70, 2.77% down since the last session’s close. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.32% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 6.88% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 21.77, 2.25% up since the last session’s close. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.83 and 1.09% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.01.
NYSE FANG Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 5,600.17, 2.25% up since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.32% up from its trailing 24 hours...
NASDAQ Composite Drops By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:09 EST on Tuesday, 9 August, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 12,453.12, 1.51% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 2910248000, 56.82% below its average volume of 6739951889.19.
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks Extend Gains As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks moved higher again Thursday, with the dollar nursing its biggest one-day decline in five months, as investors looked to re-set rate expectations from the Federal Reserve following yesterday's softer-than-expected July inflation reading. Stocks were also given an extra boost from falling factory gate inflation, which contracted by 0.5%...
Asian shares track Wall Street gains on cooling inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul saw gains of more than 1%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. U.S. futures edged higher, while oil prices slipped. The government said Wednesday that consumer inflation jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier. But that was down from June’s four-decade high of 9.1%. The S&P 500 surged 2.1% on expectations that slower inflation will mean the Federal Reserve may moderate its interest rates hikes. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments that have been among the year’s biggest losers due to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes led the way.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 33,303.33, 1.61% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 52830967, 85.6% below...
Dow Surges 200 Points; Six Flags Entertainment Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of PPI data. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,512.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.19% to 12,878.62. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.49% to 4,231.06. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the...
Why Bitcoin Prices Are Higher Following July CPI Inflation Reading
Bitcoin BTC/USD prices gained 3.7% on Wednesday and Ethereum ETH/USD prices gained 8.8% amid a rally in risk assets following the July consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading. Ripping Risk Assets: Some Bitcoin bulls have argued that the cryptocurrency is an inflation hedge or a digital version of gold. However,...
U.S. Stocks Trade Higher; Producer Prices Unexpectedly Decline In July
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of PPI data. The Dow traded up 0.66% to 33,530.83 while the NASDAQ rose 0.72% to 12,947.86. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.66% to 4,238.00. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector...
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
Itau Unibanco Stock Bullish By 25% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB) rose by a staggering 25.12% in 30 days from $4.14 to $5.18 at 13:07 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.76% to $15,533.93, following the last session’s downward trend. Itau Unibanco’s...
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) jumped by a staggering 31.57% in 30 days from $390.29 to $513.51 at 15:24 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Monolithic...
Amkor Technology Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) jumped by a staggering 25.06% in 30 days from $16.4 to $20.51 at 14:59 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather
Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
Everbridge Stock Went Down By Over 8% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) slid 8.36% to $29.61 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.26% to $12,484.73, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
Randgold Stock 5.32% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Randgold rising 5.32% to $16.43 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 1.19% to $12,493.93, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
