Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kjzz.com
'Protecting women' vs. 'severe harm' to trans kids: Arguments begin in sports ban case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An attorney for several Utah transgender students, who are challenging Utah’s new law banning trans girls competing in girls’ sports, said in court Thursday morning the ban is poised to inflict "harm” on his clients. “It’s going to fall like a...
kjzz.com
Letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats force meeting to address Davis allegations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats has forced a State Central Committee meeting to address sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Gene Davis over the last couple of weeks. The letter to the Utah Democratic Party Executive Committee reads, "It is an...
kjzz.com
Suspect in attack of 2 Sandy teenagers may now face hate crime penalty
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The alleged attacker of two Sandy teenagers who may have been targeted because of their sexual orientation may now face a hate crime penalty on top of a potential assault charge. 2News Investigates dug deeper into Utah’s Hate Crime laws; whether they have any...
kjzz.com
Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
kjzz.com
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
kjzz.com
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
kjzz.com
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
kjzz.com
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
kjzz.com
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
kjzz.com
No easy fixes to Utah's drought but experts offer some solutions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah, and the rest of the American west, deal with a severe megadrought, experts say there are solutions to focus on. None would solve the problem in the way an extended period of wet weather would. But officials say there are options we need to consider.
kjzz.com
1 dead in shooting at Draper apartments; gunman at large
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — An alleged gunman is at large Thursday after a deadly overnight shooting at a Draper apartment complex, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 11700 South and State Street. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers responded to a...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Take a virtual tour of Salt Lake County's newly-renovated homeless youth facility
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson was on hand to help cut the ribbon at a newly-renovated facility that offers assistance to unsheltered minors. The Runaway Homeless Youth Program Facility serves youth ages 8 - 17 for up to 21 days, according to...
kjzz.com
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
kjzz.com
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
kjzz.com
West Jordan family says school boundaries forcing child too far from home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan family is asking officials in the Jordan School District to let their son go to a middle school close to their home. “It’s literally a mile from our new home,” Stuart Fedderson said. “We can literally see Sunset Ridge from our new house up on the hill.”
kjzz.com
Salt Lake apartment tenant involves housing group after no resolution reached
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Housing Alliance is weighing in on a case involving a Salt Lake apartment tenant who is struggling to come to a resolution with her property management. The woman, Nicole Miceli, told 2News she’s notified Wolfnest Property Management about leak concerns dating back...
kjzz.com
Car show this weekend will raise awareness for epilepsy, donations for Primary Children's
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the world, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. A Utah family is trying to raise awareness for the condition, after their son was diagnosed with benign childhood epilepsy. When he was three years old, Hayes Ellison started...
kjzz.com
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
kjzz.com
Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
