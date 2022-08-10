Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Train derails in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened on a Norfolk Southern...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg woman still missing three years later
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast. Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She walked...
wspa.com
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville
The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville. Back-To-School Health Tips for Healthy School Year. 7Weather Forecast. Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia. Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting …. Weather Week:...
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff delivers message to other law enforcement agencies
The Spartanburg County Sheriff visited Union County with a message to all law enforcement officers.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
WJCL
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers in South Carolina caught on camera
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video shows the crash. A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked a South Carolina highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief...
Metro News
Man wanted for murder in South Carolina arrested in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Following a tip from a detective in South Carolina, the Wheeling Police Department acted quickly to locate and arrest a subject wanted for murder in the Palmetto State. Leanard Herbert Finch, age 31, of Gaffney, South Carolina was wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina....
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
wspa.com
Lawsuit: Fmr. Pickens County Deputy accused of shooting disabled teen with stun gun 17 times
Lawsuit: Fmr. Pickens County Deputy accused of shooting disabled teen with stun gun 17 times. Lawsuit: Fmr. Pickens County Deputy accused of shooting …. Freight train derails in Greenville Co. High School Bassmaster Championship kicks off. EXCLUSIVE: SC Education head talks back to school …. Crews respond to train derailment...
wspa.com
SLED: More charges in April death of child with disabilities in South Carolina
State agents have filed more charges related to the April death of a 14-year-old girl with disabilities in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
‘I could go somewhere else but, this is my home’: Relationship between blight and poverty
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study by a research group of students and staff at Wofford College is looking into how living next to abandoned and condemned properties impacts the quality-of-life in three Spartanburg County neighborhoods. There are 48 properties condemned in the county in Una, Saxon and...
Detention center employee age requirement lowered by new SC legislation
As law enforcement agencies across the state face staffing shortages, a new law could be the key in recruitment.
FOX Carolina
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
FOX Carolina
Family calls on city council to demolish house after women found murdered
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than a month after a 69-year-old mother was brutally murdered, her family is asking the city to tear down the home where she was found. Monday afternoon Susan Donald’s family took their pleas directly to the Greenville City Council. The home where police...
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
