Spartanburg County, SC

WYFF4.com

Train derails in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened on a Norfolk Southern...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg woman still missing three years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast. Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She walked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville. Back-To-School Health Tips for Healthy School Year. 7Weather Forecast. Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia. Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting …. Weather Week:...
Wade Hampton, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Greenville, SC
West Virginia State
Spartanburg County, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Metro News

Man wanted for murder in South Carolina arrested in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Following a tip from a detective in South Carolina, the Wheeling Police Department acted quickly to locate and arrest a subject wanted for murder in the Palmetto State. Leanard Herbert Finch, age 31, of Gaffney, South Carolina was wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina....
WHEELING, WV
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Crews respond to train derailment in Greenville Co.

Crews respond to train derailment in Greenville Co. Crews respond to train derailment in Greenville Co. EXCLUSIVE: SC Education head talks back to school …. Lawsuit: Fmr. Pickens County Deputy accused of shooting …. Back-To-School Health Tips for Healthy School Year. 7Weather Forecast. Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

