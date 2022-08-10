Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
Click2Houston.com
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”. She was most upset about...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Sisters looking for a forever family to adopt them together
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — As a young child, being separated from your biological parents and entering into foster care can be confusing and even traumatizing. But having a sibling by your side can be a bit of added comfort during the process. That's the case for 6-year-old Nadia and...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
wimberleyview.com
Smoke Rider fire at Hays/Blanco line burns 1,200 acres last week
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the fire is 100% contained.
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Comparing month-to-month rental increases, Austin, Texas lands at number one for June. It’s not the best category to be number one in for any city. After COVID-19, rent has increased dramatically.
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Flying Magazine
BAE To Move Segments of Control and Avionics Unit to Texas
This facility will house engineering, manufacturing, laboratory, and office space for more than 1,400 employees. [Courtesy: Bae Systems]. Aerospace and defense company BAE Systems [OTCMKTS: BAESY] is expanding its presence in Austin, Texas, by moving segments of its control and avionics unit to the city. The move will bring an...
‘Error made’: Austin family loses Bahamas trip after false positive COVID test
An Austin family said after months of planning and saving, they had to cancel their Bahamas trip because of a positive COVID-19 test which later turned out to be a false positive.
fox7austin.com
WCRAS takes in 44 animals due to cruelty case, calls for adopters, fosters
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is making an urgent call to the community to adopt and foster after it took in 44 animals from a cruelty case this week. WCRAS says that it took in 28 chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and...
fox44news.com
Photos: Airtanker unveiled at AUS
The Austin airtanker base was opened in July. The DC-10 Airtanker was unveiled on Thursday.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project. The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.
Equity Action submits petition to add 'Police Oversight Act' to Austin ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group has submitted a petition in support of the "Police Oversight Act." Equity Action said Tuesday that it has collected more than 33,000 signatures on its petition. The group delivered the signatures to the city clerk on Monday. If at least 20,000...
TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday. Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police...
