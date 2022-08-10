Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Jaden Newman Discusses His Scenic City Invitational 2022 Tournament Win
– Fightfu’s Stephen Jensen recently spoke to Jaden Newman on winning the Scenic City Invitational 2022. Below are some highlights. Jaden Newman on winning the tournament: “It’s going great. I’m the crowned king of the Scenic City now. Uncrowned no more. Do you remember when we were sitting up there at the top of the gym, we were looking down on the tournament and I told you that one day, I was going to be in that ring and I was going to win. I did it. Three years later.”
WWE・
Home Team Friday Preview: Owensboro Catholic
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Catholic hopes to begin the new season, where the old season ended. After starting last year with five straight losses, the Aces got hot and won seven games in a row. Catholic also won a pair of playoff games and advanced to the 2A quarterfinals. Jason Morris is expecting about deep […]
Former Panther achieves college dream
Zach Lee, a Lenoir City High School baseball player from the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to Cumberland University earlier this month. The move comes after Lee missed out on a shot at college during senior season recruitment, prompting him to spend the past year working to right that wrong. “It means the world to me,” Lee said. “My first year in high school, nobody but my parents really...
Prep Volleyball: Greenbrier West looks to maintain state tournament run
Greenbrier West has made trips to the state volleyball tournament under head coach Cindy Nutter a yearly event in recent years. Even with that in mind, the fact that the Cavaliers made the big dance last year was nothing short of amazing. “Last year was crazy. We didn’t have the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calipari calls Kentucky a 'basketball school,' riling Stoops
John Calipari's push for upgraded practice facilities for his Kentucky basketball team drew a sharp jab from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops on Twitter after the Hall of Fame coach referred to the university as a “basketball school” in an interview. Before the Wildcats' second of four exhibition...
Comments / 0