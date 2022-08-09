ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

Collin Oliver and Trace Ford Set To Terrorize the Big 12

STILLWATER – I wanted to wait a little bit to write this article because I had just written about Trace Ford a few days before we got to speak with him at Oklahoma State’s Media Day last weekend. However, you certainly can’t talk about a player like Trace...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Makes Final Six of 2023 Four-Star Keanu Dawes

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is in the mix to land one of the top power forward prospects in the 2023 class. As you can see, Dawes has narrowed it down to Oklahoma State, BYU, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M and Utah. Keanu Dawes is a 6-8, 210-pound power forward out...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Deep Snapper and Special Teams Not A Problem, Especially Snapper

STILLWATER – Off day on Wednesday for the Oklahoma State football team in fall camp. The Cowboys will be back on the practice field on Thursday in full pads. Before the season started when I was talking to Phil Steele, you know the man that puts out that monster publication every season previewing college football. Steele is on about every award committee there is and he votes on all of them. I told him that by far the best deep snapper in the Big 12 was Matt Hembrough at Oklahoma State. Hembrough is the best I have ever seen at OSU, and remember my own flesh and blood son Zach did that job for four seasons. Steele believed me some, but not enough. He had Hembrough second team preseason All-Big 12 behind the OU snapper. He did nominate him for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the top deep snapper in college football. The very first day of fall camp, I asked Mike Gundy before practice how good it was for Hembrough to be back for a sixth-season. Gundy was affirmative on that.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Pokes Report Podcast No. 28: Dave Hunziker

It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Oklahoma State play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker joined the Pokes Report crew on Tuesday to talk all things Oklahoma State football! They take a look at this year's team, both returning starters and players who will be competing for starting jobs. Dave also talks about the most exciting players he's seen during his time in Stillwater, as well as his most favorite Cowboy football memories!
STILLWATER, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

OSU overwhelmed with 'record' number of students seeking on-campus housing this year

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is just weeks away from starting its fall semester, but not every on-campus resident has a place to stay. OSU officials say they are preparing for a "record number" of on-campus residents this semester. 4,000 first-year students are enrolled at OSU and plan to live in campus housing.
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
ou.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
okstate.edu

Poor hay crop requires a sustainable winter plan

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. The drought has made it difficult for ranchers to stockpile hay for the winter season ahead. Hay yields are much lower in 2022 than they were last year, and in areas of the state with the worst drought,...
STILLWATER, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

