pokesreport.com
Collin Oliver and Trace Ford Set To Terrorize the Big 12
STILLWATER – I wanted to wait a little bit to write this article because I had just written about Trace Ford a few days before we got to speak with him at Oklahoma State’s Media Day last weekend. However, you certainly can’t talk about a player like Trace...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Makes Final Six of 2023 Four-Star Keanu Dawes
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is in the mix to land one of the top power forward prospects in the 2023 class. As you can see, Dawes has narrowed it down to Oklahoma State, BYU, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M and Utah. Keanu Dawes is a 6-8, 210-pound power forward out...
pokesreport.com
Deep Snapper and Special Teams Not A Problem, Especially Snapper
STILLWATER – Off day on Wednesday for the Oklahoma State football team in fall camp. The Cowboys will be back on the practice field on Thursday in full pads. Before the season started when I was talking to Phil Steele, you know the man that puts out that monster publication every season previewing college football. Steele is on about every award committee there is and he votes on all of them. I told him that by far the best deep snapper in the Big 12 was Matt Hembrough at Oklahoma State. Hembrough is the best I have ever seen at OSU, and remember my own flesh and blood son Zach did that job for four seasons. Steele believed me some, but not enough. He had Hembrough second team preseason All-Big 12 behind the OU snapper. He did nominate him for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the top deep snapper in college football. The very first day of fall camp, I asked Mike Gundy before practice how good it was for Hembrough to be back for a sixth-season. Gundy was affirmative on that.
pokesreport.com
Pokes Report Podcast No. 28: Dave Hunziker
It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Oklahoma State play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker joined the Pokes Report crew on Tuesday to talk all things Oklahoma State football! They take a look at this year's team, both returning starters and players who will be competing for starting jobs. Dave also talks about the most exciting players he's seen during his time in Stillwater, as well as his most favorite Cowboy football memories!
Brent Venables Addresses Media for First Time Since Cale Gundy Resignation
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since the resignation of long-time assistant coach Cale Gundy on Sunday.
Tulsa Little League Player Reflects On 'Hug Felt Around The World'
We showed you last night, the 'hug felt around the world' as a Tulsa little league player hugged the other team's pitcher, after the pitcher got upset for accidentally hitting the Tulsa player with a pitch. Isaiah Jarvis didn't expect the spotlight. He said he was just doing what any...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
okcfox.com
OSU overwhelmed with 'record' number of students seeking on-campus housing this year
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is just weeks away from starting its fall semester, but not every on-campus resident has a place to stay. OSU officials say they are preparing for a "record number" of on-campus residents this semester. 4,000 first-year students are enrolled at OSU and plan to live in campus housing.
Flight magazine names University of Oklahoma’s aviation program best in nation
The University of Oklahoma's School of Aviation is quite top flight, being named the best such program in the nation.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
ou.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
news9.com
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
1600kush.com
Gunman maintains self-defense in fatal shooting outside barber shop in downtown Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A gunman, who was badly beaten by a group of men inside Headliners Barber Shop, maintains he acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting outside the business at 12th and Main Street in downtown Stillwater during rush hour traffic, according to his lawyer. But the prosecution...
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
okstate.edu
Poor hay crop requires a sustainable winter plan
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. The drought has made it difficult for ranchers to stockpile hay for the winter season ahead. Hay yields are much lower in 2022 than they were last year, and in areas of the state with the worst drought,...
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
