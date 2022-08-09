STILLWATER – Off day on Wednesday for the Oklahoma State football team in fall camp. The Cowboys will be back on the practice field on Thursday in full pads. Before the season started when I was talking to Phil Steele, you know the man that puts out that monster publication every season previewing college football. Steele is on about every award committee there is and he votes on all of them. I told him that by far the best deep snapper in the Big 12 was Matt Hembrough at Oklahoma State. Hembrough is the best I have ever seen at OSU, and remember my own flesh and blood son Zach did that job for four seasons. Steele believed me some, but not enough. He had Hembrough second team preseason All-Big 12 behind the OU snapper. He did nominate him for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the top deep snapper in college football. The very first day of fall camp, I asked Mike Gundy before practice how good it was for Hembrough to be back for a sixth-season. Gundy was affirmative on that.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO