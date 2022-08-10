Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
AccessAtlanta
6 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta to celebrate
August is Black Business Month, a time to honor and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the U.S., including those in Atlanta, and all they represent in the country’s ongoing quest for diversity and equality. Here are six local Black-owned businesses that our team at Access Atlanta thinks you should know...
saportareport.com
Decatur Goodwill to host third annual National Thrift Shop Day Fashion Show
Between targeted ads, quick-buy options and same-day shipping, it’s increasingly easy to purchase on a whim. But with textiles as the fourth-most discarded material in landfills, according to the EPA, folks should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17, encouraging folks to reduce...
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
CBS 46
T.I., Morris Brown College and Moolah Wireless to provide students with tablets
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morris Brown College officials announced it has partnered with Atlanta native and rapper T.I. and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service to Morris Brown students to celebrate the restoration of the institution. Officials say in addition to offering the tablets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recognized For Community Service With Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. was presented with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday. The iconic rapper was joined by his wife, Tiny, and sons, Domani and Messiah, at the ceremony. “In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth...
accesswdun.com
The S.P.O.T.: a non-profit that creates safe spaces
The Safe Place for Our Tribe, also known as The S.P.O.T., is a non-profit created to provide a space where people could feel welcome, celebrated, and comfortable. The S.P.O.T. was founded in December 2021 by four Brenau University alumni that had experienced discrimination and adversity. They aim to provide a safe space for education and empowerment within the community by cultivating conversations, experiences, and service.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Jamaica Association celebrating 60 years of independence
Sixty years ago this week, the British ended their rule over Jamaica, and now Jamaicans all over the world are celebrating the country's diamond jubilee. The Atlanta Jamaica Association President Dr. Maxine Osborne Foster and ball chair Sandra Lee Williams joins Good Day to preview the special event.
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
CBS 46
AgLanta Eats returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus. The festival will showcase the production of Atlanta’s urban agriculture scene, pairing urban farmers with Atlanta’s premier chefs to create a unique experience. The garden will be closed to the public Aug. 29 for the festival, which will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
$25 million revamp coming to MARTA Five Points Station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA’s Five Points Station is getting a $25 million transformation, thanks to a new federal grant. Every MARTA rider CBS46 spoke to today told us the same four words, ‘It is about time!’. ”The heart of the MARTA system in the heart of the...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson joined CBS46 on Wednesday morning to talk about the project. Gipson talks about how the project began, how long it took to put the project together and the most fulfilling and challenging aspects of the project.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
CBS 46
10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
Story name: 10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta. Canonical URL: https://giggster.com/find/atlanta--ga/filming. Description: Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage. gracious_tiger // Shutterstock. 10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta. When people think of...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
How much salary do you need to earn to buy a home in Atlanta?
ATLANTA — Anyone on the hunt to buy a home in metro Atlanta knows that it’s going to be tough. Between low inventory, high interest rates and competition from private investment companies, becoming a homeowner in Atlanta is harder than it has been in decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
Comments / 0