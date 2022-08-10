ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta to celebrate

August is Black Business Month, a time to honor and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the U.S., including those in Atlanta, and all they represent in the country’s ongoing quest for diversity and equality. Here are six local Black-owned businesses that our team at Access Atlanta thinks you should know...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Decatur Goodwill to host third annual National Thrift Shop Day Fashion Show

Between targeted ads, quick-buy options and same-day shipping, it’s increasingly easy to purchase on a whim. But with textiles as the fourth-most discarded material in landfills, according to the EPA, folks should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17, encouraging folks to reduce...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

The S.P.O.T.: a non-profit that creates safe spaces

The Safe Place for Our Tribe, also known as The S.P.O.T., is a non-profit created to provide a space where people could feel welcome, celebrated, and comfortable. The S.P.O.T. was founded in December 2021 by four Brenau University alumni that had experienced discrimination and adversity. They aim to provide a safe space for education and empowerment within the community by cultivating conversations, experiences, and service.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Jamaica Association celebrating 60 years of independence

Sixty years ago this week, the British ended their rule over Jamaica, and now Jamaicans all over the world are celebrating the country's diamond jubilee. The Atlanta Jamaica Association President Dr. Maxine Osborne Foster and ball chair Sandra Lee Williams joins Good Day to preview the special event.
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

AgLanta Eats returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus. The festival will showcase the production of Atlanta’s urban agriculture scene, pairing urban farmers with Atlanta’s premier chefs to create a unique experience. The garden will be closed to the public Aug. 29 for the festival, which will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

$25 million revamp coming to MARTA Five Points Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA’s Five Points Station is getting a $25 million transformation, thanks to a new federal grant. Every MARTA rider CBS46 spoke to today told us the same four words, ‘It is about time!’. ”The heart of the MARTA system in the heart of the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson joined CBS46 on Wednesday morning to talk about the project. Gipson talks about how the project began, how long it took to put the project together and the most fulfilling and challenging aspects of the project.
ATLANTA, GA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

Story name: 10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta. Canonical URL: https://giggster.com/find/atlanta--ga/filming. Description: Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage. gracious_tiger // Shutterstock. 10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta. When people think of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
