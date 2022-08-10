Trying to cut back on trash? Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Grafton. “Diverting organics from the waste stream saves landfill space and the associated emissions and costs, and our process ensures those valuable nutrients remain in our local food cycle,” the company said in a recent news release. “We supply local farms and our customers with our ‘black gold’ finished compost to help them grow sustainably. We donate remaining compost to local schools and community gardens to encourage greater participation in local food growing.”

GRAFTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO