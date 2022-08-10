Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
graftoncommon.com
Bootstrap Compost brings curbside composting to Grafton
Trying to cut back on trash? Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Grafton. “Diverting organics from the waste stream saves landfill space and the associated emissions and costs, and our process ensures those valuable nutrients remain in our local food cycle,” the company said in a recent news release. “We supply local farms and our customers with our ‘black gold’ finished compost to help them grow sustainably. We donate remaining compost to local schools and community gardens to encourage greater participation in local food growing.”
10 most expensive houses sold in Worcester County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
stowindependent.com
Town Beach closing clarification
The past two issues of the Stow Independent contained page 2 headlines, “Lake Boon Closed to Swimming.” This is not quite correct. The Pine Bluffs Town Beach was closed to swimming. However, the rest of the lake is not officially closed, though residents should make carefully informed decisions about whether to swim.
communityadvocate.com
McGovern proposes new plans for Shrewsbury collision, fit-up center
SHREWSBURY – A proposed McGovern collision center on Route 9 may now include a retail center. The Planning Board accepted the withdrawal of McGovern Auto Group’s existing plans for the project on Aug. 4 with the expectation that new plans will be before the board next month. Director...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
Best in Show Hot Dogs, by the side of the road in Grafton
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Best in Show Hot Dogs, by the side of the road in Grafton
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
Quabbin Regional teacher who was subject of investigation no longer in the school district
BARRE — A teacher who was the subject of a complaint and investigation in May is no longer employed in the Quabbin Regional School District. District superintendent Sheila A. Muir said in an email Wednesday that the "district has concluded their investigation in this matter." Muir did not elaborate on whether the employee was terminated or resigned....
Jayxavien Nunez, who aided victims of fatal Chandler Street crash, honored by Worcester City Council with key to the city
The Worcester City Council presented Jayxavien Nunez, who helped victims involved in the fatal Chandler Street crash, with a key to the city Tuesday. Mayor Joe Petty said the honor was in recognition of his “selfless and life-saving actions at the car accident on the night of July 23.”
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
leominsterchamp.com
Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
