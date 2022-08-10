Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Some Breckenridge property owners concerned about what’s to come from new short-term rental ordinances
Property owners and managers gathered at Breckenridge Town Hall on Tuesday night, Aug. 9 to express concerns about the town’s new ordinances, which would divide the town into tourism, downtown and residential zones for short-term rental licensing. Of the speakers, many were owners in Zone Three, which has the...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m on the fence about short-term rental caps in Breckenridge
Two per bedroom plus four is the root of most short-term rental problems. There’s been a lot of great personal opinion pieces submitted to the Summit Daily News regarding short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Personally, I believe we should be as busy as possible during the busy seasons with a managed approach to the issues. I also believe we need our offseason’s with no tourists as a time to recover, close or get away.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Who should pay for housing?
I have written several columns concerning the housing and income inequality issues we face in our mountain communities. Throughout this time, it has been my position that a private-public blend would be necessary to solve the myriad of competing interests at play. A reader has challenged me to consider the possibility that it is not government’s role to do anything with respect to the current housing shortage in Summit County. Challenge accepted!
Summit Daily News
Frisco approves employment agreement with incoming town manager
Frisco Town Council approved an employment agreement with incoming Frisco Town Manager Tom Fisher. The town waded through 74 candidates and selected Fisher as a finalist, citing his experience and dedication to the communities he’s served. Fisher will step into his new role on Aug. 25 with a base...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge leaders celebrate groundbreaking affordable housing project, Alta Verde 2
Leaders from the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co. gathered in town on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Alta Verde 2. Alta Verde 2 will provide 172 apartments located within four buildings. The units are aimed for those earning between 80%-120% of the area median income. The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
Denver to increase its minimum wage to $17.29 an hour
Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to a news release from the city. Minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will increase to $14.27 per hour if they earn at least $3.02 in tips per hour. Denver is among dozens of cities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Dillon to hold town council candidate forum Aug. 24
Dillon will hold a candidate forum for its open town council seat at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Dillon Town Hall located at 275 Lake Dillon Drive. The two candidates vying for the open seat are John Woods and Kevin Stout. Phil Lindeman of Krystal 93 will moderate the event.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne awards $12,000 in grants to local artists, businesses
Silverthorne’s Public Art Grant Program is growing. The town announced that it has awarded $12,000 in grant funds to local artists and businesses for the program’s second year. According to a news release, nine applications were submitted for the 2022 grants, and representatives from the Silverthorne Art Board...
Survivors of East Troublesome Fire sue insurance company
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — There are survivors of the East Troublesome Fire in October 2020 who are suing their insurance company – they claim State Farm low-balled them on rebuilding costs and took too long to pay their claims. "We found a number of other families with the...
KJCT8
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Summit Daily News
This is the 9th week of no fire restrictions in Summit County
For the second week of August, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons does not recommend fire restrictions. According to FitzSimons, monsoonal rains are holding, energy release components continue to stay below the 90th percentile and no one in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is under a fire restriction.
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
denverite.com
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Colorado GOP’s message to voters ahead of midterms
Republican candidates vying to represent Colorado in state and federal elections are outlining their policy priorities ahead of a crucial midterm election this fall.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
Comments / 0