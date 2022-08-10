Two per bedroom plus four is the root of most short-term rental problems. There’s been a lot of great personal opinion pieces submitted to the Summit Daily News regarding short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Personally, I believe we should be as busy as possible during the busy seasons with a managed approach to the issues. I also believe we need our offseason’s with no tourists as a time to recover, close or get away.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO