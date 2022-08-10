ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: I’m on the fence about short-term rental caps in Breckenridge

Two per bedroom plus four is the root of most short-term rental problems. There’s been a lot of great personal opinion pieces submitted to the Summit Daily News regarding short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Personally, I believe we should be as busy as possible during the busy seasons with a managed approach to the issues. I also believe we need our offseason’s with no tourists as a time to recover, close or get away.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Who should pay for housing?

I have written several columns concerning the housing and income inequality issues we face in our mountain communities. Throughout this time, it has been my position that a private-public blend would be necessary to solve the myriad of competing interests at play. A reader has challenged me to consider the possibility that it is not government’s role to do anything with respect to the current housing shortage in Summit County. Challenge accepted!
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco approves employment agreement with incoming town manager

Frisco Town Council approved an employment agreement with incoming Frisco Town Manager Tom Fisher. The town waded through 74 candidates and selected Fisher as a finalist, citing his experience and dedication to the communities he’s served. Fisher will step into his new role on Aug. 25 with a base...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge leaders celebrate groundbreaking affordable housing project, Alta Verde 2

Leaders from the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co. gathered in town on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Alta Verde 2. Alta Verde 2 will provide 172 apartments located within four buildings. The units are aimed for those earning between 80%-120% of the area median income. The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?

In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon to hold town council candidate forum Aug. 24

Dillon will hold a candidate forum for its open town council seat at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Dillon Town Hall located at 275 Lake Dillon Drive. The two candidates vying for the open seat are John Woods and Kevin Stout. Phil Lindeman of Krystal 93 will moderate the event.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne awards $12,000 in grants to local artists, businesses

Silverthorne’s Public Art Grant Program is growing. The town announced that it has awarded $12,000 in grant funds to local artists and businesses for the program’s second year. According to a news release, nine applications were submitted for the 2022 grants, and representatives from the Silverthorne Art Board...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

This is the 9th week of no fire restrictions in Summit County

For the second week of August, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons does not recommend fire restrictions. According to FitzSimons, monsoonal rains are holding, energy release components continue to stay below the 90th percentile and no one in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is under a fire restriction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County

Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO

