Eagles extend tour, head to St. Louis in November
ST. LOUIS – The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour and are coming to the Enterprise Center in November. The concert is on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The Eagles will play their entire “Hotel California” album accompanied by an […]
Led by interim coach, St. Louis University High looks to build on momentum from 2021
By Chris Geinosky | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the St. Louis University High Jr. Billikens. HEAD COACH Adam ...
KSDK
Re-ranking Cardinals top prospects – 2020 draft class, led by Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, rises to the top
ST. LOUIS — They pulled their scouts off the road in the middle of March, about the same time high schools and colleges around the country cancelled their 2020 seasons after playing only a handful of games. Four months later, with virtually no new information to rely on, the...
TKO: The Tigers make their quarterback choice for 2022
TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is pleased with Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz’s choice for quarterback this season, St. Louis native Brady Cook will start the 2022 season under center for the Tigers. Cook prevailed over another local QB, East St. Louis’ Tyler Macon and two other quarterbacks Sam Horn and Jack Abraham. Cook is […]
KSDK
Drinkwitz names Chaminade's Brady Cook as Missouri's starting quarterback
COLUMBIA, Mo. — There are still a few weeks until the Missouri Tigers take the football field for real in 2022, but we already know who will be leading the team at quarterback. Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced on Tuesday that sophomore Brady Cook had won the starting...
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
tncontentexchange.com
Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis
When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
See a Barn Loft Not Far from St. Louis that Includes a Sweet Pool
Like barns, love pools and don't want to adventure much past St. Louis? I have a destination possibility for you that checks all of those boxes. It's a barn loft that does include a sweet pool and it's less than an hour from St. Louis. Kenneth is the guy that...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
mymoinfo.com
Winkelman to teach at Crystal City High School
(Crystal City) After spending many years in the print media industry, John Winkelman is making the move to the classroom. The Crystal City resident has left Liguori Publications and will become an English teacher at Crystal City High School on a part-time basis. Winkelman says he’s looking forward to the new position.
KSDK
St. Louis' Healthiest Happy Hour, the 2022 STL Biz Dash 5K
The Biz Dash 5K is on September 22nd at Centene Stadium. Registration is open right now, & the price goes up on August 22nd. Further info at stlbizdash.com.
feastmagazine.com
Hi-Pointe will open spin-off concept A Little Hi in Ballwin this fall
This fall, the team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In (along with Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out) will open a fast-casual spin-off location, A Little Hi, in Ballwin, Missouri. The concept is a miniature-sized version of Hi-Pointe itself, both in size and menu. The 2,000-square-foot space will offer a pared-down version of the original menu.
Are you a lotto winner? Tickets worth at least $1M sold in the St. Louis area
Two lotto tickets worth at least a million dollars each were sold in the St. Louis area last night. The Missouri Lottery is still looking for the winners.
tncontentexchange.com
First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
constructforstl.org
Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation
Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.
KSDK
Malik takes a visit to the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka
The Endangered Wolf Center has been leading the pack in conserving endangered wolf species. For more information visit endangeredwolfcenter.org.
