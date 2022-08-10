ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Eagles extend tour, head to St. Louis in November

ST. LOUIS – The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour and are coming to the Enterprise Center in November. The concert is on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The Eagles will play their entire “Hotel California” album accompanied by an […]
FOX 2

TKO: The Tigers make their quarterback choice for 2022

TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is pleased with Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz’s choice for quarterback this season, St. Louis native Brady Cook will start the 2022 season under center for the Tigers. Cook prevailed over another local QB, East St. Louis’ Tyler Macon and two other quarterbacks Sam Horn and Jack Abraham. Cook is […]
tncontentexchange.com

Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis

When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mitt#Dance#Baseball Players#Highschoolsports#Lafayette High School#The Coastal Plain League#Mineral Area College
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
mymoinfo.com

Winkelman to teach at Crystal City High School

(Crystal City) After spending many years in the print media industry, John Winkelman is making the move to the classroom. The Crystal City resident has left Liguori Publications and will become an English teacher at Crystal City High School on a part-time basis. Winkelman says he’s looking forward to the new position.
feastmagazine.com

Hi-Pointe will open spin-off concept A Little Hi in Ballwin this fall

This fall, the team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In (along with Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out) will open a fast-casual spin-off location, A Little Hi, in Ballwin, Missouri. The concept is a miniature-sized version of Hi-Pointe itself, both in size and menu. The 2,000-square-foot space will offer a pared-down version of the original menu.
tncontentexchange.com

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
constructforstl.org

Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation

Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.

