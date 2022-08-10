Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Election expert expects tight gubernatorial, US Senate race
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-With the primary in the rearview mirror, Wisconsin political candidates are now focused on the Nov. 8 general election. Governor Tony Evers spent Wednesday afternoon with supporters at the Democratic Party of Outagamie County building in Appleton. Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez joined...
WEAU-TV 13
West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
wearegreenbay.com
“Democracy Found” group proposes Final 5 Voting to ensure a broader electorate picks candidates in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WFRV) -Now that the dust has settled with Tuesday’s primary, the group “Democracy Found” is pointing out problems with the process. The group says primaries have greater influence than the general election with only about 20% of the electorate making the decisions. “That means the...
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Mandela Barnes wins primary for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary election for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat and will now face off against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
nbc15.com
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
Tim Michels wins primary for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin businessman Tim Michels has defeated Republican rival Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary and will now face off against incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, TMJ4 News projects.
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Michels' supporters confident as governor results come in
Supporters of Trump-endorsed businessman Tim Michels were feeling confident and excited as Wisconsin primary election results came in Tuesday night. Michels faced former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
How 'The Trump Effect' impacted high-profile Wisconsin primary races
The battle for November is on, and one of the biggest races in Wisconsin is the one for governor. It will be incumbent Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican nominee Tim Michels.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
