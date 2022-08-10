Read full article on original website
Candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign. She reportedly received the positive test results early Wednesday. On Tuesday, she held a press conference to discuss her economic plan for Georiga if she is elected governor. Her campaign sent the following...
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
‘Long overdue for a change’: Grady EMS paramedic reveals why he supports unionizing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “It’s ridiculous. It’s unfair to everybody here in the city who’s calling for help.”. Like many first responders, this Grady EMS paramedic, who did not want to reveal his identity fearing he could lose his job, went into the field to help people. That’s why he’s grown frustrated with current working conditions at Grady EMS.
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
INTERVIEW: Georgia film productions impact food industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brooks Baptiste talked to Will Adamek of Atlanta Craft Services to find out how Atlanta’s booming film industry is positively affecting the catering business. Adamek also discussed how to get into catering.
Retired Morrow police chief passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died. According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state...
Students plea for on-campus voting as Fulton County rolls back locations
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fulton County Board of Elections meeting to disclose preliminary voting sites could impact tens of thousands of students casting ballots in the fall. Georgia State University sophomore Mason Goodwin shared concerns the county could forego early in-person voting on college campuses. “We rely on these...
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
Stacey Abrams calling for legalized sports betting, constitutional amendment for casinos
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two days after delivering what her campaign called a major economic address, Democrat Stacey Abrams outlined her full plan calling for legalized sports betting in Georgia that she said would fully fund need-based financial aid and make technical college free to attend. On Thursday, Abrams also...
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
False report of gun results in hard lockdown at Berkmar High School
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the incident on Thursday afternoon at Berkmar High School. According to a message sent to the Berkmar High School family, there was a false report of a gun. Read the message below:. At Berkmar High, we are committed to our...
$25 million revamp coming to MARTA Five Points Station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA’s Five Points Station is getting a $25 million transformation, thanks to a new federal grant. Every MARTA rider CBS46 spoke to today told us the same four words, ‘It is about time!’. ”The heart of the MARTA system in the heart of the...
Gwinnett County students petition over school Wi-Fi removal
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County students and parents are speaking out against the removal of Wi-Fi in some of the schools citing safety concerns. According to Gwinnett County Public Schools, they disabled the Wi-Fi network in part because it caused a distraction with social media use, etc. Archer High...
Video that shows woman aggressively arrested in Atlanta sparks uproar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A controversial video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night in what appears to be an aggressive manner by police, has sent the community in an uproar. Video shared on social media shows a woman speaking with an Atlanta police officer; the video...
Georgia’s lake sturgeon could make a comeback
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River could be ready for a comeback, right on cue. The fish were first wiped out from the river in the 1970s due to poor water quality and overfishing. Lake sturgeon are both a sport fish and a highly sought-after meal; their eggs are used in caviar.
Gov. Kemp proposes inflation relief for Georgians
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new proposals aimed at fighting inflation for homeowners in the state. Gov. Kemp announced another $1 billion tax rebate similar to the one Georgians received earlier this year. Eligible Georgians would receive anywhere from $250 to $500; $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and a joint-filing couple would receive $500.
INTERVIEW: Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson joined CBS46 on Wednesday morning to talk about the project. Gipson talks about how the project began, how long it took to put the project together and the most fulfilling and challenging aspects of the project.
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
