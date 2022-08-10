Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Pig Skin Preview
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past two seasons the Hershey Panthers have not put a game in the win column, but with some big changes hitting the program this season they are hoping that the narrative surrounding the program will change as well. Alex Lowther will take over...
Kearney Hub
Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County
ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Sweltering and parched conditions Wednesday; Pattern continues over the next few days
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Tuesday was a dry and sunny sort of day and this will continue into the day Wednesday and over the next few days across the region. Our area area of high pressure has not moved much and it’s centered to our southeast and this will...
knopnews2.com
Don’t fall for this scam circulating Lincoln County facebook groups
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the morning of July 28, a post was put on a Facebook group for buying and selling in Lincoln County stating that a newborn baby was found in Maxwell and that help was needed in identifying the parents of the child. There is only...
knopnews2.com
Arnold votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday the Village Board of Arnold voted on an ordinance that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the city limits of Custer County’s largest village. The ordinance was the result of a citizen initiative petition filed by three Arnold residents. To declare the petition successful, Lori Stutzman, Patty Goodenow, and Jessica Fletcher had to obtain 60 signatures (15% of the 398 registered voters within the Village of Arnold). The three women, with the help of several volunteers, gathered 90 signatures. Of the 90 signatures, 81 were found to be qualified signatures of registered voters in the Village of Arnold.
knopnews2.com
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire at an in-home day care at 908 N. Bryan Ave., Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the small electrical fire quickly after arriving, and minimal damage is reported. Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
CRA to sign “sale agreement” with Sustainable Beef, LLC
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s largest economic development project in decades will be up for discussion during the Community Redevelopment Authority’s meeting Thursday. The CRA is expected to review and consider executing the “sale agreement” between the City, the CRA and Sustainable Beef, LLC at the...
North Platte police searching for missing teen
The North Platte Police Department is actively looking for 16-year-old Jesus Sandoval. Jesus went missing on July 24 at around 9:00 p.m. Jesus was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers and had a black bicycle with him. It is unknown who Jesus may be with.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
Comments / 0