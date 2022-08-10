Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
CBS 46
AgLanta Eats returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus. The festival will showcase the production of Atlanta’s urban agriculture scene, pairing urban farmers with Atlanta’s premier chefs to create a unique experience. The garden will be closed to the public Aug. 29 for the festival, which will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CBS 46
BeREGGAE returns to Piedmont Park Aug. 12-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 9th annual BeREGGAE festival will return to Piedmont Park Aug 12-14. This year’s festival will be headlined by Jamaican dancehall artist Wayne Wonder and Atlanta legend CeeLo Green, among others. Wayne Wonder is best known for his 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” which peaked...
CBS 46
10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
Story name: 10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta. Canonical URL: https://giggster.com/find/atlanta--ga/filming. Description: Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage. gracious_tiger // Shutterstock. 10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta. When people think of...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Georgia film productions impact food industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brooks Baptiste talked to Will Adamek of Atlanta Craft Services to find out how Atlanta’s booming film industry is positively affecting the catering business. Adamek also discussed how to get into catering.
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
CBS 46
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson joined CBS46 on Wednesday morning to talk about the project. Gipson talks about how the project began, how long it took to put the project together and the most fulfilling and challenging aspects of the project.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Levels 2 Skin founders talk skincare on CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Levels 2 Skin founders Dr. Tunisia Cornelius and Dr. Kenyatta Mireku stopped by CBS 46 to talk about how skincare can lead to better mental health. Their launch event will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 and feature panel talks and live demonstrations.
CBS 46
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
[Renderings] Midtown DRC Provides Support for Planned 37-Story Peachtree Tower Near Fox Theatre
With a list of suggestions, Developer LV Collective will make revisions, resubmit for electronic review.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
CBS 46
Final Savanna Night at Zoo Atlanta Aug. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its final Savanna Nights event of the summer 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Guests will sample wildlife-inspired cocktails made by zoo staff, accompanied by music from and Ben Wade Band and food from Tex’s Tacos, The Fresh Truck and Gotta Have It Catering. Keepers will also dive deep into wildlife preservation and guests will be able to view the African Savanna’s wildlife until dusk.
CBS 46
Need cash? There’s an app connecting Atlanta’s home and pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you know your backyard could be making you money? An app called Sniffspot is connecting homeowners and pet owners in what’s being called the “AirBnB for dogs.”. “This crazy idea originated in 2017,” Sniffspot founder David Adams said. “My girlfriend at the time,...
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Fellaship
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Calling all food lovers! It’s Black Restaurant Week in the ATL and we’re celebrating all the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine that make up some of Atlanta’s most loved food establishments. The 10-day showcase, which aims to spotlight Atlanta’s Black culinary...
Lil Baby Hosts Back-to-School Concert
For the third time, Lil Baby has thrown a back-to-school charity event, providing 3,000 kids with free food, haircut, and school supplies. The post Lil Baby Hosts Back-to-School Concert appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
