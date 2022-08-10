ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn weighs in with his thoughts on intimacy coordinators

Intimacy coordinators have become a hot-button topic over the last few days. Popularized in the wake of #MeToo exposing predatory behavior on set, their job is to oversee the well-being of actors participating in scenes involving sex acts and/or nudity. But it seems not everyone is happy about the new face on set, most notably Game of Thrones‘ Sean Bean.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie Plan Project With Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman

Less is more, but there will be more Les Grossman. After Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick took off with $1.3 billion at the global box office, overtaking Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie domestically, the studio is reportedly revisiting Cruise's standout Tropic Thunder character. Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie — the star actor and producer's frequent collaborator and director of Paramount's Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, titled Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two — are setting up three new projects together, Deadline reports. According to the report, the pair are "fixated" on Cruise's Grossman, the short-tempered, profanity-spewing studio executive he portrayed in 2008's Tropic Thunder.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening

Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode

The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit

The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad's Steve Agee Gifts James Gunn an Awesome King Shark Sculpture

Last week, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, celebrated his 56th birthday. Many people took to social media to send Gunn well wishes on his special day, and it looks like he's still getting some awesome presents. Gunn's friend and frequent collaborator, Stege Agee, recently gave the director a King Shark sculpture. In addition to playing John Economos in Gunn's DC projects, Agee also served as the on-set King Shark.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Watchmen's Damon Lindelof Wishes for Fewer Marvel Movies So Each Is "More Special"

Between movies and TV shows, we are now getting more than half a dozen Marvel Cinematic Universe projects each and every year. 2022 alone is responsible for four new MCU movies to go along with three television shows (four if you count I Am Groot). There's a lot of Marvel Studios out there, and it's not going to scale back any time soon. That said, some believe that scaling back might actually be better in the long run.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Is I Am Groot MCU Canon? Filmmakers Debate

I Am Groot is now available on Disney+ in all five of its short episode glory, and it has viewers asking one big question: is this MCU canon? In the article below and video above, we look at all of the statements and facts around the latest entry to the MCU because, yes, it is said to be canon to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that is also something which changes depending on who you ask. Be sure to subscribe to the Phase Zero YouTube channel through the video above for more exclusive insights and content surrounding Marvel Studios titles!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joker 2 Reportedly Includes "Complicated Musical Sequences" Compared to A Star Is Born

News that the upcoming Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, being a musical arrived a few weeks ago, and frankly some fans still don't know what to make of it. The film already has a release date penciled in and star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are attached to return, with none other than Lady Gaga set to star as well. A new report from Variety sheds a bit of light on the musical aspect of the film, revealing that the movie will reportedly have "complicated musical sequences," which will raise the budget of the movie to around $150 million (also accounting for big pay days for the talent).
MOVIES

