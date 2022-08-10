ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

EDD wrongly denies hundreds of thousands of CA unemployment claims every year, report shows

By Michael Finney, Renee Koury via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044rw9_0hBGVye400

A new state report says the Employment Development Department is wrongly denying benefits to hundreds of thousands of unemployed workers every year -- even though they are clearly eligible.

The report by the Legislative Analyst's Office looks at what happened even before the pandemic -- and says the EDD kept up to a "billion dollars" a year away from workers who deserved that money.

We have all heard about the crush of claims during the pandemic, when millions of workers were left with no benefits.

VIDEO: California delayed unemployment benefits for about 6 million people during pandemic, report says

California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released by the Legislative Analyst's Office.

This new report says the EDD wrongly denied or delayed 6 million claims during that crisis. But it goes further and says the EDD routinely disqualifies hundreds of thousands of eligible workers every single year, even in normal economic times -- like now.

So many unemployed workers, who were all eligible for unemployment during the pandemic...

And all were denied -- until they got help from 7 On Your Side. But now lawmakers want the system to work on its own.

Chas Alamo of the Legislative Analyst's Office wrote the report saying the EDD's policies tend to deny benefits to workers even though they are clearly eligible.

"The experience that workers had during the pandemic with this program has really highlighted the need to simplify, to prioritize getting benefits to workers," Alamo said.

VIDEO: Bay Area couple warns EDD of identity theft. 2 years later, agency seizes their tax return

The couple filed a fraud report with the EDD in June 2020. In April 2022, the Franchise Tax Board told them the EDD was taking $1,800 of their refund.

Among the report's findings are that the EDD improperly delayed or denied benefits to 6 million workers during the pandemic.

But the agency had been disqualifying workers before that.

Between 2014 and 2019, about 250,000 workers per year appealed the EDD's denial of their claims.

Half of them won their case and got their benefits.

However, up to 300,000 more workers didn't try to appeal.

VIDEO: EDD seizes man's tax refund to repay benefits it sent to a scammer: 'Why is this happening to me?'

The EDD has not revealed how many tax refunds it has confiscated, but says many involve workers who were overpaid by mistake, or fraud or technicalities.

The report assumes many of them would have won their case...

So that left at least a half billion dollars unpaid to workers who deserved the money.

"We think that somewhere between $500 million, and a billion dollars each year is probably unpaid to eligible, California unemployed workers who are denied benefits by the department," Alamo said.

Among the reasons: the report says the EDD makes applications too complicated and puts too much weight on stopping fraud instead of delivering benefits.

VIDEO: EDD seizes Bay Area woman's tax refund, wages to pay back benefits it actually paid to scammer

The couple had no idea a scammer had used one's identity to get unemployment benefits -- until the EDD confiscated her tax refund... then her wages.

Fraud has dropped since federal benefits for gig workers ended.

The report also says the EDD favors businesses over workers in screening who is eligible for benefits.

"Because the truth is, we know very little about why the department denies claims that are later overturned on appeal. And our office believes it's a legislator's best interest to learn more about that," Alamo said.

The Legislative Analyst presented its findings to lawmakers who may now propose more changes at the EDD -- with the aim of getting those unpaid benefits into the hands of eligible workers who have been going without them all these years.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here . As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hBGVye400

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
AOL Corp

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edd#Fraud Report#Linus Business
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
Fortune

Everyone’s over remote work except for the workers themselves

The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
TechCrunch

Lyft assured no layoffs were coming — now employees are scrambling for their next gig

Throughout June, the rentals team had attempted to get the service up and running in New York without success. The launch was delayed repeatedly and for a variety of reasons, including the need to get a new insurance provider in the state. But even after the new insurance policy began July 1, Lyft had still not opened up its rental business in New York, leaving the team with questions, according to sources who spoke with TechCrunch on condition of anonymity.
BUSINESS
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy