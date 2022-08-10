COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

