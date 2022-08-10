ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milner, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Lamar County, GA
City
Milner, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

YSL rapper Young Thug faces new charges in Fulton County street gang case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County investigators filed addition charges against Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug and some of his alleged associates in its RICO Act and street gang case. The founder of Young Stoner Life Records is now accused of illegally possessing multiple firearms, including a modified machine gun, in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Powdery substance' found in letter at Cobb County courthouse not a threat, officials say

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Cobb County courthouse has fully reopened and returned to normal operations after police investigated a "suspicious item" on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Marietta Fire Department says emergency crews responded to the courthouse complex shortly after midday. Fire officials said an employee was opening a letter when a "powdery substance" was seen.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds

ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation

JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

