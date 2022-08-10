Read full article on original website
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
APD release body cam video refuting viral video claiming excessive force
A viral video has sparked concerns an Atlanta police may have used excessive force. Atlanta police refute those claims releasing the full, hour-long body cam video of the arrest and said the video tells a different story than the one circulating on social media.
fox5atlanta.com
YSL rapper Young Thug faces new charges in Fulton County street gang case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County investigators filed addition charges against Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug and some of his alleged associates in its RICO Act and street gang case. The founder of Young Stoner Life Records is now accused of illegally possessing multiple firearms, including a modified machine gun, in...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen determined to beat cancer, get back in the saddle
A Newton County teen's first year of college was upended by a heart attack and then a liver cancer diagnosis. Sophie Botello said she dreams of riding again as soon as she's strong enough.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
wgxa.tv
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
WMAZ
Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, deputies performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses.
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
'Powdery substance' found in letter at Cobb County courthouse not a threat, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Cobb County courthouse has fully reopened and returned to normal operations after police investigated a "suspicious item" on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Marietta Fire Department says emergency crews responded to the courthouse complex shortly after midday. Fire officials said an employee was opening a letter when a "powdery substance" was seen.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
fox5atlanta.com
Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds
ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot
ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Student brought 2 guns to McDonough school, 1 accidentally discharges, officials say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County Schools officials said Wednesday a student is facing disciplinary actions and possible criminal charges after bringing two loaded guns to school on Wednesday. Police said one of those guns accidentally went off. Officials said reports of what sounded like a "possible gunshot" at McDonough High...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation
JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
fox5atlanta.com
Full body camera video of arrest at Shady Valley Park released by Atlanta police
The Atlanta Police Department released this video of an incident at Shady Valley Park on August 8, 2022. The video’s release was in response to a video posted to social media showing a couple in the park after hours. Some say that video showed excessive force. APD says this video refutes those claims.
