Inside look at Reser Stadium’s $161 million project

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Seven months since 200 lbs. of explosives took down half of Reser Stadium, FOX 12 is getting a look inside the $161 million project. Reser Stadium began their new look in January. Months later, the west side is coming into frame including a new visitors locker room, new seating, a new press box and a brand new concourse they’re calling “Beaver Street.”
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

4 contaminants found in Corvallis water above EWG recommendations

Although the City of Corvallis is in compliance with federal drinking water standards, The Environmental Workgroup, an online community of over 30 million people that aims to protect the public has recorded that in the Corvallis there are four contaminants found in the water that exceed their recommended guidelines. According...
CORVALLIS, OR
wubearcats.com

Dr. Alana Ryan is Chosen Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley

SALEM, Ore. -- Dr. Alana Ryan, DO from Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, who also is the team doctor for Willamette University Athletics, has been chosen as the Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley for 2022. Ryan is a dual board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. She was the runner-up for Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley in 2021. She has been Willamette's team doctor since 2019.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

When That Spectacular Glow Hits the Oregon Coast: Surprise Colors Between Yachats and Florence

(Florence, Oregon) – An early October a few years back, and the beaches and beach towns are warm and bereft of most any breeze. The Oregon coast is unbelievably warm – it feels like a different world. Or at least more like California. However, there's hardly any crowds at this hour: the sun is just now going down and some extraordinary things start to happen. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Corvallis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Street of Dreams: Inspiration in wood, concrete and glass

The annual event is set in Yamhill County and called the Wine Country Tour Edition Folks with deep pockets, people looking for design inspiration and those with dreams of owning a trophy home have been traveling to two sites in Yamhill County for the past several weeks for a special edition of the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams dedicated to the region's wine industry. Organizer Home Builders Association of Metro Portland dubbed it the Wine Country Tour Edition of the annual event. Four multi-million-dollar homes are located on two-plus-acre lots near Newberg in a development called Rose Pointe Estates, while...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
psuvanguard.com

The monks behind the books

If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
KGW

Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest

DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
DETROIT, OR
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
97 Rock

Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors

Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
KGW

KGW

Portland local news

