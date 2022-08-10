ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Hits a 140-pound Dumbbell Press PR in Latest Shoulder Workout

The reigning Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead is currently in the off-season, but that should change soon as the 2022 Olympia is less than 19 weeks away. CBum dethroned Breon Ansley in 2019 to conquer the Classic Physique Olympia throne. Since then, Bumstead has returned every year to defend the title with a better physique, outdoing his competition by a margin.
“62 Years Young” Lee Labrada Shows Off Jacked Quads in Retirement: ‘I Keep on Climbing, Working Out Revitalizes’

Retired bodybuilding professional Lee Labrada reached incredible heights during his time in the sport with razor-sharp conditioning and eloquent posing. In a recent post made to Instagram, Labrada showed off spectacular quad development while performing machine leg extensions. Lee Labrada is no stranger to performing at high-level shows. A veteran...
Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford ‘Flips The Switch’ For 2022 Olympia Prep With a Killer Shoulder and Calf Workout

Reigning 212 Olympia champion Derek Lunsford started the 2022 Olympia prep with a high-volume shoulders and calf workout. Following runner-up finishes at the 2018 and 2019 Olympia and a fourth-place finish in 2020, the 29-year-old finally achieved his dream of becoming the 212 Olympia champion by defeating Shaun Clarida in 2021. Recently, there have been rumors that he might switch to the Men’s Open division at the upcoming Olympia, but he has not yet confirmed or denied anything regarding the move. However, assuming that he stays in the 212 division, he will face tough competition from the likes of Kamal Elgargni and Shaun Clarida, who both made their debut in the Open division in the 2021-2022 season.
How to Get Stronger Without Lifting Any Weights

Soon after the pandemic started, dumbbells, kettlebells and basically every form of strength-training equipment sold out from stores -- and I felt secretly relieved. As someone who gravitates toward cardio workouts, yoga and body-weight exercises, I've always shied away from lifting weights. But as a fitness writer, I know how beneficial strength training is, and I've always felt obligated to do it more. When gyms closed and weights sold out across the US and the internet, I thought I had a solid excuse to keep up my weight-free workouts.
The Rock Gets Jacked Biceps With Preacher Curls On Arm Day

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become the face of dedication and determination when it comes to sticking to your personal fitness goals. The former professional wrestling superstar made his entry on the world stage with some muscle on his giant stature, but it was after his athletic days were over that he really pushed his physique to the limit.
Arnold Schwarzenegger on Changing Bodybuilding’s “Terrible Reputation”: ‘Back in My Pumping Iron Days, That Was My Goal’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a legend of bodybuilding who made a successful transition into Hollywood. In his latest newsletter, the 75-year-old movie star celebrated his birthday and reflected on his dream of bodybuilding and fitness becoming mainstream. “My dreams, really. They started out with things like “Win Mr. Universe” Schwarzenegger said....
Swiss Ball Leg Workout for A Strong, Functional Lower Body

Friends don’t let friends skip leg day. And yet, a lot of lifters have underdeveloped legs. In a lot of cases, the cause of this problem is that many bodybuilding splits feature just one lower body training day per week. That may not be enough volume to build bigger leg muscles. Most lifters would benefit from two leg workouts per week.
Scraping Muscles – Performance Enhancer or Fitness Fad?

Massage is arguably the oldest form of medicine. In fact, it’s something most people do instinctively in response to pain or muscle tension. If something hurts, you rub it – it’s human nature!. As medical science has advanced, different massage styles and techniques have emerged. These methods...
Does swimming build muscle?

If you’re wondering: does swimming build muscle, then the short answer is yes, but you may need to include other types of training if you’re looking to get ‘ripped’. Swimming is essentially a type of resistance training, with the water providing ‘resistance’ as you try to propel yourself forwards. As with all resistance exercises, repeatedly doing this will eventually lead to positive muscular adaptations (read: you’ll get stronger.) But if you want to get bigger muscles, you might need to add in some greater forms of resistance.
Rich Gaspari Favors Chris Bumstead’s Physique Over Men’s Open Look: “You Look At These Guys and Their Physiques Are Unattainable”

Bodybuilding veteran Rich Gaspari led a tremendous career that saw him reach the Olympia stage a number of times. In a recent video, Gaspari and industry veteran John Romano discussed bodybuilding’s popularity, and how Classic Physique compares with the Open class. Rich Gaspari dominated in the IFBB Pro League...
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard

The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida Smashes Back And Biceps Workout in Prep For 2022 Olympia

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida kicked off his 2022 Olympia prep with a solid pull day workout. Clarida is one of the elite 212 division competitors and has won several professional bodybuilding competitions over the course of his career. Winning the Olympia 212 title in 2020 marked the pinnacle of his competitive achievements in the division. However, the 39-year-old later moved up to the Open Pro division and won his divisional debut at the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro.
