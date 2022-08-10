Read full article on original website
hburgcitizen.com
What’s that sound you don’t hear outside City Hall?
Updated 10:43 a.m.: The two newest cars joining the city of Harrisonburg’s fleet are so silent you could hear the drivers’ voices from the other side of the parking lot as they tested them out Wednesday. City council members Laura Dent and Christopher Jones did some pre-road testing...
hburgcitizen.com
Mayor calls on community to help Open Doors; Council considers transportation changes
Mayor Deanna Reed on Tuesday expressed concerns for Open Doors, the local low-barrier homeless shelter. The organization has shifted its shelter from several locations in recent years, from churches to JMU at the start of the pandemic to the former Red Front grocery store building, then back to JMU this summer. But come Aug. 15, Open Doors will once again be in the market for space to run the shelter.
royalexaminer.com
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
theriver953.com
Front Royal terminates the Town Manager’s contract
After a closed meeting of the Front Royal Town Council last night Aug. 8 a vote was taken to terminate the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Immediately following the 4 to 3 vote in favor of the termination Hicks stood announced his resignation from the position and walked out of the room.
WHSV
New traffic pattern for Route 704/688 intersection in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The intersection of Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) in Rockingham County will be converted to an all-way stop beginning the week of August 15-19. Route 704 northbound and southbound drivers currently have the right of way, and Route 688 eastbound and westbound drivers have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection.
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
cbs19news
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
schillingshow.com
BREAKING: Schilling Show Host Sues Albemarle County Supervisors Over Illegal Secret Vote
Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today filed suit (click to view) against the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and each of its members. The action follows a settlement agreement between Schilling and three individuals (Leo Mallek, David Carey, and Lawrence Bouterie) regarding Schilling’s assault at the hands Albemarle County elections workers. That assault took place while Schilling was attempting to cast a vote in the June 2021 Democrat Primary. In this instance, Schilling alleges that the all-Democrat Board of Supervisors illegally voted in “closed session” to approve the settlement of Schilling’s federal voting rights lawsuit, and that the County has effectively hidden the votes of all supervisors on this important issue. Worse, says Schilling, is the fact that it is unknown whether Supervisor Mallek recused herself from voting to settle a lawsuit involving her husband, Leo Mallek.
WHSV
Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg unveiled two new electric vehicles that will be added to its fleet on Wednesday. The two Chevy Bolt SUVs are the city’s first electric vehicles but more will be coming. The city is already set to receive two electric school buses...
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
West Virginia Division of Highways to host informational workshop on Corridor H, Wardensville to Virginia state line
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line. The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are hosting a...
WHSV
Staunton flood two years later: how businesses are coping
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks two years since the historic flood devastated parts of Staunton. Many businesses in the Queen City were already taking a financial hit due to COVID, then the flood came and cleared out many of them overnight. “We came in Sunday morning to absolute devastation,”...
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
Augusta Free Press
Data reveals high level of ‘stressflation’ in Waynesboro
The stress is on in the River City. Longer work hours thanks to increased demands at home and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to a new level of stress since 2020, and residents of Waynesboro are not immune to that stress. Now, two years after the pandemic began, Americans face...
WHSV
Sentara RMH makes progress in staffing shortages; still looking to fill spots
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staffing shortages have begun to impact every area of the workforce, and medical facilities are just one piece of that. When the pandemic struck, many nurses were met with long workdays and hostile patients. Some made the choice to leave the field. Now, many hospitals, including...
WHSV
Harrisonburg releases Fall 2022 Activity Guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) From fitness to outdoor adventures, the Friendly City has got lots to do In the coming months. “We look at what has been popular. What have kind of been the current trends with folks in the community? We do surveys quite often to figure out what are we doing and what we have been doing well, what we can improve on, classes people are kind of interested in,” Matt Little with Harrisonburg Parks and Rec explained.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
WHSV
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC is using new 911 technology to make its response to calls even faster with a click of a button. If a dispatcher thinks its necessary, they can send a link to the caller to join a video chat. From there,...
It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
