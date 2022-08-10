Read full article on original website
Scott Henderson
1d ago
Why is the EPA investigating race issues at all when there are thousands of environmental infractions that occur literally every day in America.
epbusinessjournal.com
EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants
The federal agency launched the inquiry after complaints from the Harris County Attorney and Lone Star Legal Aid about how the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues permits to plants that predominantly impact communities of color. “EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants” was...
“He Has Total Veto Power”: Greg Abbott Takes Control Over Who Will Lead Texas’ Troubled Power Grid, Sources Say
When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax
Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
East Texas News
Abbott renews COVID disaster declaration
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott, last week, renewed the statewide disaster declaration stating that COVID-19 is “an imminent threat of disaster.”. Abbott first issued the declaration on March 13, 2020, under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code. The proclamation is “aimed at protecting the health and safety of Texans and ensuring an effective response” to the stated disaster, for all 254 counties.
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
kut.org
Why are Texans’ electricity bills so high right now?
Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
fox26houston.com
Battle to come over $1.2 billion bond proposal by Harris County leaders
HOUSTON - It's been a full week since the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioner's Court voted to ask local taxpayers for permission to borrow an additional $1.2 billion - a bond issue aimed at improving roads, parks, and public safety infrastructure. "I know well where folks want to see...
News Channel 25
A 2003 Texas law may shield Alex Jones from paying vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment
AUSTIN, Texas — This 2003 Texas law could shield Alex Jones from paying the vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment. "This 2003 Texas law could shield Alex Jones from paying the vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
anjournal.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.He also ran as a Republican for Texas House District 19 but lost in the primary runoff election this year. Abbott had endorsed Berry in the race, saying his “strong conservative values and experience stopping violent crime are ...
Texas Water Development Board weighing how to spend portion of nearly $3 billion in federal funding
The state has released its draft of intended use for clean water and drinking water for Fiscal Year 2023, outlining different projects the state could funnel grant money to next year. “Both these two programs will ultimately provide funding for our customers, utilities across the state for both safe drinking water as well as keeping the streams and and water bodies clean,” TWDB Director of Program Administration & Reporting Mark Wyatt explained Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’ youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency’s director told lawmakers Tuesday.
Dallas Observer
Another Battle of the Billboards: Mothers Against Greg Abbott Take on Texas' Governor
Texas’ incumbent Republican governor is touting billboards raised in support of his reelection bid, but a group called Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC has unveiled signs of its own. Earlier this week, Abbott tweeted a photo of a red, white and blue billboard, which thanked him “for supporting parental...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
Texas Monthly
Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas
Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
Texas Juvenile Justice Department in state of 'crisis,' on brink of collapse, officials say
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile justice system is in a state of “crisis” and on the brink of collapse, according to testimony in the House Juvenile and Family Issues Committee. The details on the conditions of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department are striking. Some teachers and...
riograndeguardian.com
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and Ammunition
Heading into a new school year, this Texas police chief means business. The Houston Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent said if there were an active shooter, we would not be ready.
