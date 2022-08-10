Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
California governor announces aggressive plan to boost water supply
California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced an aggressive new plan to tackle the state’s water shortage. The $8 billion strategy, detailed in a 16-page document, aims to reinforce California’s dwindling water supply. As the burdens of global warming and historic drought conditions show no sign of slowing...
wsgw.com
Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents
About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
wsgw.com
Back on trail, Senate candidate admits his “life could have ended”
Erie, Penn. – John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, returned to the campaign trail in-person Friday night for the first time since he suffered from a stroke days ahead of the primary three months ago. “Three months ago my life could have ended. It’s the truth,”...
