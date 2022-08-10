ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

wsgw.com

California governor announces aggressive plan to boost water supply

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced an aggressive new plan to tackle the state’s water shortage. The $8 billion strategy, detailed in a 16-page document, aims to reinforce California’s dwindling water supply. As the burdens of global warming and historic drought conditions show no sign of slowing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents

About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
MICHIGAN STATE

