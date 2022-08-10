Read full article on original website
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
Viral post claiming man is attacking Hardin County residents is fake, police say
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County police are asking residents to be weary of sharing an "alarmist" social media post that claims the community is in danger. The Elizabethtown Police Department says a viral Facebook post, which claims a man going around Elizabethtown attacking people who don't give him money, is fake.
'This particularly hits home'; St. Matthews police helps Letcher Co. police after deadly floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville police department has sent officers to Letcher County, assisting with recovery efforts following deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Sergeant George Jetter said the St. Matthews Police Department is helping the Jenkins Police Department and the Fleming-Neon Police Department with patrols and response efforts. Jetter...
Local family loses everything after rental truck stolen, only parked for 3 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family said their U-Haul truck was stolen in the parking lot of a motel they were staying at off of Bardstown Road on June 28. The family, William Johnson, fiancée Amber Hardin and their two daughters, lost everything. "It's really hard. My kids...
Man charged with shooting, killing brother in Shively claims it was in self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department have charged a man with shooting and killing his brother following an alleged argument early Wednesday morning. According to a department spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane in Shively around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported a shooting in the area.
Teen charged in double shooting outside restaurant in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been charged following a double shooting outside of a west Louisville restaurant. The incident happened Aug. 5 outside the Long John Silver’s location on West Broadway near Louis Coleman Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood. A spokesperson with Metro Police said the 16-year-old...
Shooting in Shawnee neighborhood leaves man, juvenile injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been transported to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to Metro Police, officers responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers located a man and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds.
Coronor's Office identifies woman found dead in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers discovered someone dead Saturday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead person around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road in the Fern Creek neighborhood. The Coroner later...
LMPD: Double shooting near Algonquin leaves 1 critical, another injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another injured following a shooting near Algonquin. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday night after they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LMPD: Man, woman shot in their vehicle while in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood after a man and woman were found shot in their car Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue just before noon.
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Vote for Ethan: This Kentuckiana canine is a finalist for the Hero Dog Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has been nominated for a national award. If he wins, he'll be flown to Florida for an award ceremony. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nonprofit organization who strives to advance...
LMPD: Man dies after apparent hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a man’s death after a hit-and-run on I-64. According to police, officers responded to the area of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In their initial investigation, police said the man was a victim of...
Police release more details in deadly weekend hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have released more information after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64 over the weekend. Police said the victim, identified as 29-year-old Ira Land, was walking along the interstate near Cannons Lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Deputy Brandon Shirley's family, community mourns his loss one year later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been one year since Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed in the line of duty. "It's just pain, and anguish and heartbreak. No parent should have to bury his kid. I've said it 100 times." his father, Brian Shirley, said. "Not because Brandon was my son but he was truly the best man I ever met in my life."
Metro Police chief releases pre-termination letter of former sergeant federally charged in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editors note: A previous version of this story erroneously stated that Sgt. John Mattingly was fired from the department. Mattingly retired from the department in May 2021. We regret this error. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields has released the pre-termination letter for one of the...
Shively police investigating after victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Shively. Shively Police said their officers responded to the 3800 block of Dixie Highway after reports of shots fired just before 10 a.m. Sunday. A short time later,...
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
KYTC details detour for 5-day overpass closure in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the 48-day closure of part of I-65. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing part of a road starting Aug. 15. According to a press release, KYTC will close KY 1703, otherwise known as...
