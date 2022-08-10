Read full article on original website
14news.com
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
Dixon man told dispatch he strangled his girlfriend to death
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says a man admitted to killing his girlfriend while talking to Webster County Dispatch. According to a news release, William Virgin called dispatch and told them he strangled her to death. Officers say they arrived on scene and confirmed the death of 32-year-old Heather Davidson. William B. […]
14news.com
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
Henderson police looking for burglary suspect
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
wevv.com
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
14news.com
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Heather Phillips, 36, of Petersburg was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Dept. yesterday on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for married Evansville couple killed in house explosion
Funeral arrangements have been made for an Evansville, Indiana couple who died in a house explosion on Wednesday. Charles Hite, 43, and Martina Hite, 37, were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday afternoon's explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Charles and Martina will both be buried at Locust Hill...
wevv.com
Bodycam footage shows first responders on N. Weinbach Avenue minutes after explosion
Bodycam footage released to 44News by the Evansville Police Department shows first responders arriving on the scene of Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Disclaimer: Due to strong language, viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the raw footage in its entirety here. You can also open the video...
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
WIBC.com
Evansville Explosion Likely “Accidental”, Three Victims ID’d
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The explosion happened just after 1:00 p.m. local time Wednesday along North Weinbach Avenue, damaging 39 homes, severely damaging 11, and completely destroying a couple of homes immediately nearby where the explosion happened inside one of the homes.
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St
On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
14news.com
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive. According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported...
14news.com
Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings. Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked...
wevv.com
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
14news.com
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
