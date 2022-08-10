ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

44Blitz Preview: Gibson Southern Titans

2021 was a banner year for the Gibson Southern football team, culminating in the program's first-ever state title. Now they'll need to rebuild on the run in 2022. "We've heard a lot about 'defending state champs'," says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. "That's just a term. We're not defending anything. This one's up for grabs."
FORT BRANCH, IN
