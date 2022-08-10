Read full article on original website
44Blitz Preview: Gibson Southern Titans
2021 was a banner year for the Gibson Southern football team, culminating in the program's first-ever state title. Now they'll need to rebuild on the run in 2022. "We've heard a lot about 'defending state champs'," says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. "That's just a term. We're not defending anything. This one's up for grabs."
'Trail of Treats' returning to downtown Owensboro in October
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the return of a popular Halloween event. An announcement made by the city on Friday says that the "Trail of Treats" event will return to downtown Owensboro on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city says the family-friendly Trail of...
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
Neighbors picking up pieces, some left homeless following Evansville home explosion
More than a dozen families are now picking up the pieces, trying to salvage what's left of their homes after an explosion tore through an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Benjamin and Madison Hite live directly across the street from the house that exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach...
37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson
The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. Attendees to the free event could hear from some of the most popular acts in bluegrass music, such as David Grier, King's Highway, and The Price Sisters, among others. The...
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness
Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
Funeral arrangements made for married Evansville couple killed in house explosion
Funeral arrangements have been made for an Evansville, Indiana couple who died in a house explosion on Wednesday. Charles Hite, 43, and Martina Hite, 37, were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday afternoon's explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Charles and Martina will both be buried at Locust Hill...
Area of N. Weinbach Avenue affected by explosion to remain closed over the weekend
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, provided a final press conference on the ongoing investigation into Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that North Weinbach Avenue between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue will remain closed through the weekend until Monday. Homes in the affected...
Man wanted by police after breaking into Henderson business, stealing lottery tickets
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a recent burglary investigation. The police department says officers were called to the Sam's Market at 1048 Clay Street early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. Police say someone had...
Silver Alert canceled for Perry County man
A statewide Indiana Silver Alert that was issued Friday morning for a missing Perry County man has been canceled. The Perry County Sheriff's Department was investigating the disappearance of 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport. Around 10 a.m. Friday, the Silver Alert was canceled.
Bodycam footage shows first responders on N. Weinbach Avenue minutes after explosion
Bodycam footage released to 44News by the Evansville Police Department shows first responders arriving on the scene of Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Disclaimer: Due to strong language, viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the raw footage in its entirety here. You can also open the video...
Webster County man charged with murder after admitting to strangling woman, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with murder after state police say he called 911 and admitted to strangling his girlfriend. The Kentucky State Police says the investigation started around 9 a.m. on Saturday after 47-year-old William Brian Virgin of Dixon called 911 and said he had strangled his girlfriend.
Body cam footage shows first responders efforts to evacuate residents after explosion
Thursday, EPD released body cam footage retained from Officer Josh Doane. In the footage, Officer Doane is seen arriving on scene exactly 5 minutes after the explosion happened. Officer Doane, made his way into a home with significant damage, making sure that no one is stuck inside. He along with...
