Just like the Koss Porta Pro, some products are made to stand the test of time. Sadly, wireless products that were released a few years ago use older Bluetooth versions and so their battery life is usually lower than the more recent offerings. However, when a product like the Creative Outlier Sports becomes available for less than most of today's cheapest no-name wireless earbuds, such a deal must be taken into account by the potential buyers on a tight budget, but those who just want to add an older product to their collection should check it out as well.

