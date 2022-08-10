ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins shopping WRs Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr.

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUJhF_0hBGUcR700
Wide receiver Preston Williams Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have made a number of additions at the receiver position this offseason, leaving them with the possibility of a roster crunch at the end of the summer. In advance of potentially having to move on from some depth options, the team is looking to get any compensation it can before cutdowns.

[RELATED: Dolphins Trade TE Shaheen To Texans]

Miami has “talked to other teams about potentially moving” Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., reports Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The pair were in line for rotational roles before the offseason began, but face an even steeper path to significant playing time after the Dolphins’ additions of Tyreek Hill via trade, Cedrick Wilson and Mohamed Sanu in free agency and Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round of the draft.

Williams took to Twitter last week to show his frustration with the lack of opportunity he is likely to receive if he remains in Miami. The 25-year-old flashed potential as a rookie with 428 yards and three touchdowns, but has seen his playing time decrease since. The former UDFA has intriguing size (six-foot-five, 220 pounds) and has one season remaining on his contract at a cap hit of less than $1.3M.

Bowden came to the Dolphins in a much different fashion to Williams, but is now in a similar situation. After a unique college career at Kentucky which saw him produce as a returner, receiver and passer, he was traded from the Raiders before his rookie season began. During that campaign, he totaled 243 scoreless scrimmage yards; a hamstring injury kept sidelined for 2021. His skillset would likely be made redundant in what is expected to be a run-after-catch based offense, given the presence of not only Hill, but 2021 first-rounder Jaylen Waddle as well.

Given their lack of NFL success, the return Miami would receive for either player would be minimal. Still, they will be names to watch as the offseason continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints

After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles QB Carson Strong falling down depth chart

For much of the pre-draft process, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong‘s name was often mentioned among the top players at the position. At the end of the draft, though, Strong’s name was still on the board and he found himself fielding calls as an undrafted free agent, deciding to sign with Philadelphia for a guaranteed amount of $320K, the highest amount to any undrafted free agent in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Pro Football Rumors

Five-time Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown visiting Jets

Brown started all 17 games last season for Seattle and earned his first Pro Bowl nod since the 2017 campaign. He ended up ranking a respectable 37th among 83 eligible tackles on Pro Football Focus, with the site grading him pretty much the same for both his pass-blocking and run-blocking ability.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Browns RB Kareem Hunt staging 'partial hold-in' to try to get new deal

There have been questions concerning running back Kareem Hunt‘s future with the Browns going into a contract year dating back to the early months of the offseason. It didn’t initially seem like there was any drama as both parties were taking a bit of a lackadaisical approach to negotiations that seemed inevitable, but now, with the regular season breathing down his neck, Hunt appears to be acting more boldly. Hunt sat out of team drills for the second consecutive practice on Saturday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, telling the Browns he plans on participating only in individual drills.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Bears work out CB Vernon Hargreaves, four others

The Bears worked out a trio of cornerbacks Thursday. Per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, the team auditioned Vernon Hargreaves III, Davontae Harris and Isaiah Johnson. The team also hosted defensive lineman Trevon Coley and Josh Mauro. Hargreaves inked an extension with the Texans last offseason and entered the 2022 campaign...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Pro Football Rumors

49ers sign veteran OT Jordan Mills

Mills has bounced around the NFL since his four-year stint with the Bills ended in 2018. He started two of his three games for the Cardinals in 2019 before suffering a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season. The lineman spent most of the 2020 campaign on the Cowboys practice squad before catching on with the Saints last offseason. In total, Mills has seen time in 100 career games (87 starts), and he started a single playoff game for Buffalo in 2017.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: 'They have left me no choice'

Roquan Smith‘s hold-in effort has taken a turn. The standout linebacker does not appear on the cusp of being extended and is instead requesting to be traded from the Bears. The fifth-year defender put out a statement, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, indicating the Bears have failed to negotiate in good faith and do not appropriately value him. Smith pins the blame on Chicago’s new regime, noting he has not yet spoken with the McCaskey family during his extension talks.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Chances of settlement between Deshaun Watson, NFL slim?

With the Browns set to begin their preseason tonight, a decision from league designee Peter Harvey could be coming very shortly regarding the NFL’s appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension. In the hopes of avoiding the league’s desired outcome, the Browns QB is reportedly willing to accept a stricter punishment than the one he was initially given.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynn Bowden#Dolphins#American Football#Texans#Sports Illustrated#Udfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade from Titans occurred: 'They just kind of blamed me for it'

Since A.J. Brown was dealt to the Eagles, there’s been a narrative out of Tennessee that the wideout’s contract demands ultimately led to a trade. Brown is making it loud and clear that that wasn’t the case. During an appearance on NFL Network, the Eagles wide receiver stated that he wasn’t a fan of how his stint with the Titans came to an end.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Offseason in review: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have one- and two-win seasons on their 21st-century resume, but the franchise has never gone through a stretch like the one it has submitted over the past three years. Prior to 2020, there was only one instance of Carolina finishing consecutive seasons with double-digit losses (2010-11). Entering Matt Rhule‘s third year, the current streak is three. The Panthers’ three straight five-win campaigns has made Rhule’s seat hot and made David Tepper‘s authorization of a seven-year, $60M contract look shortsighted.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

49ers work out WR Willie Snead

Snead, who worked out for the Texans on Tuesday and Cardinals on Thursday, has generated some late interest despite not having much of a role with the Raiders or Panthers last season. The longtime slot target split time with Las Vegas and Carolina in 2021, catching four passes for 38 yards. After working out Snead, the Texans chose to sign Chester Rogers, who also participated in that audition.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

NFLPA responds to NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

This matter now goes to appellate appointee Peter Harvey, whom Roger Goodell designated to hear the league’s appeal. Harvey helped the NFL craft its personal conduct policy, and the fact Goodell has selected him to hear its appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension suggests the league is confident more games will be tacked onto the Browns quarterback’s ban.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy