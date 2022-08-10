Fort Worth City Council approves zoning change for site that could include soccer stadium

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
New Fort Worth City Hall to Give America’s 13th Largest City a Real Front Lawn — and Some Seriously Cool Council Chambers
Soon every department of Fort Worth city government will be housed under one roof. (Rendering courtesy Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects). Fort Worth’s new City Hall — including an innovative new Council Chamber — should be complete in early 2024. The design process has explored not only the history of Fort Worth but has looked toward its bright future. The design phase is nearing completion, and construction will soon get underway.
Roanoke City Council approves contract with firms designing new police and courts facility
Roanoke is building a new police and courts facility at the corner of Fairway Drive and Park Drive. (Courtesy Pexels) Roanoke City Council voted on a final contract approval Aug. 9 for FGM Architects and GFF Architects to design the city’s new police and courts facility. The new facility...
Roanoke City Council approves permit for Southern Springs Distillery
This rendering presented to Roanoke City Council shows what the distillery might look like. (Rendering courtesy city of Roanoke) The Roanoke City Council approved a specific use permit on Aug. 9 to allow a distillery and tasting room to open at 101 Travis St., Roanoke The area was previously occupied by A Biker’s Garage.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teaming with Main Street America to revitalize two neighborhoods
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is trying to revitalize a couple of neighborhoods with the help of Main Street America. The program has been reviving downtowns in mostly smaller cities for decades, but also in a few larger cities. Fort Worth is the first city in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keller, Westlake let agreement to merge fire departments expire
An interlocal agreement to consider merging the fire departments for Keller and Westlake expired Aug. 1, 2022. (Courtesy city of Keller) Officials with Keller and Westlake decided to let an interlocal agreement involving a temporary fire department merger expire Aug. 1. Since April 1, 2021, Westlake Fire Chief Richard Whitten...
Sagebrush Drive closed for water main work in Flower Mound
Sagebrush Drive will be closed to westbound traffic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sagebrush Drive will be closed starting Aug. 12. The road will be closed between Long Prairie Road and Old Settlers Road to westbound traffic, according to a Flower Mound news release. Crews will be in the area repairing a...
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
New artwork to be installed along path in Fort Worth's North Park
This rendering shows plans for the "Listening Trees" artwork coming to North Park in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) The path leading to Universal Playground in Fort Worth’s North Park will be getting some new artwork. Fort Worth City Council approved a contract Aug. 9 with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law
In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
City ‘laser-focused' on downtown Rail District redevelopment in Frisco
Design features, project cost, funding sources, timeline and more details were discussed during an Aug. 2 work session. Pictured is the 4th St. Plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) The Frisco City Council is moving forward with designs for the redevelopment projects in the downtown Rail District totaling nearly $45...
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
City of Fort Worth's FY 2022-23 budget proposes increase in spending, lower property tax rate
Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget with City Council at a work session Aug. 9. (Screenshot courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth is proposing a $915.34 million general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year that reflects a 10.03% increase in spending and a $0.02 decrease in the property tax rate.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators
Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
streetfoodblog.com
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops week’s hottest Fort Value headlines
Editor’s word: Quite a bit occurred this week, so this is your probability to get caught up. Learn on for the week’s hottest headlines. On the lookout for the very best issues to do that weekend? Discover that checklist right here. 1. H-E-B grocery store chain opening first...
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0