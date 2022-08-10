Read full article on original website
Reitz Panthers football program on a mission to ‘finish’ goals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz high school football program is heading into head coach Cory Brunson’s third year at the helm on a mission. “This year’s team theme is finish,” Brunson said. “We want to be able to finish what last year’s group was right there almost doing. All winter, spring, summer we’ve been talking about finishing your last set in the weight room, things like that. Had a good offseason, we’ll find out if it was good enough.”
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
Heartwarming Photos from Olivia Newton-John’s Last Concert in Evansville
It was almost exactly five years ago. In August of 2017, Olivia Newton-John performed at the Victory Theatre in Evansville and I had FRONT ROW seats. For so many kids who grew up in the late 70s and early 80s, Olivia was everything. Come on! You know at some point...
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
Gas prices begin to fall below $3 in Henderson
(WEHT) - According to AAA, the national average gas price was $4.01 on Wednesday. But some drivers in Henderson saw prices far below that.
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
911 calls depict chaotic first moments after Evansville house explosion
New audio obtained by 44News gives an inside look at the first few moments of a the deadly house explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Dispatchers started to receive multiple 911 calls after the explosion, which happened at a home near the corner of North Weinbach Avenue and Vogel Road.
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Muhlenberg County Dispatch filling truck with donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
More efforts are being made in western Kentucky to help victims impacted by deadly flooding that recently hit eastern communities in the state. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says it's loading up a large white truck with donations to help support eastern Kentucky residents as they recover. Donations being accepted include...
High-speed internet coming to rural western Kentucky communities through new partnership
A new partnership aims to bring high-speed internet services to rural areas of western Kentucky. Officials with Kenergy said Tuesday that the utility was partnering with the internet service provider "Conexon Connect" to bring world-class internet service to multiple counties in our western Kentucky area. Communities that will be able...
Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year. In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety. Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class....
