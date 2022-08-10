ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

14news.com

Reitz Panthers football program on a mission to ‘finish’ goals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz high school football program is heading into head coach Cory Brunson’s third year at the helm on a mission. “This year’s team theme is finish,” Brunson said. “We want to be able to finish what last year’s group was right there almost doing. All winter, spring, summer we’ve been talking about finishing your last set in the weight room, things like that. Had a good offseason, we’ll find out if it was good enough.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boonville, IN
Boonville, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

911 calls depict chaotic first moments after Evansville house explosion

New audio obtained by 44News gives an inside look at the first few moments of a the deadly house explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Dispatchers started to receive multiple 911 calls after the explosion, which happened at a home near the corner of North Weinbach Avenue and Vogel Road.
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year. In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety. Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class....
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

