Florida capped off their weekend of one of the best defensive line hauls in a short span on time, by landing their third commitment at the position of the weekend when Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James picked UF over Georgia. Florida had been a heavy player in this recruitment since earlier in the year when they were one of his first big offers. That early offer made it able for the Florida staff to get James on campus numerous times over the course of this year. When making so many visits, it gave James a comfortable feeling with both the campus and the coaching staff.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO