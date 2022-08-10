ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships played a big factor in Florida landing Top247 DL Kamran James

Florida capped off their weekend of one of the best defensive line hauls in a short span on time, by landing their third commitment at the position of the weekend when Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James picked UF over Georgia. Florida had been a heavy player in this recruitment since earlier in the year when they were one of his first big offers. That early offer made it able for the Florida staff to get James on campus numerous times over the course of this year. When making so many visits, it gave James a comfortable feeling with both the campus and the coaching staff.
Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
WATCH: Florida offers first look at new standalone facility

Amid much hype and speculation, the curtain has finally been lifted regarding Florida’s $85-million James W. Heavener Football Training Center. Florida football players officially moved into the state-of-the-art, 142,000-square foot facility on Sunday afternoon, and the team’s official social media account revealed a brief glimpse of the nearly finalized product to celebrate the milestone. The Florida football program’s Twitter account posted a 40-second video of Albert Gator, one of the team’s two official mascots, giving a tour of the facility.
Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision

The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kamran James

The Florida Gators are hot on the recruiting trail this week. In total the Gators have added five commitments between the class of 2023 and 2024 this week alone. This weekend was specifically good for the Gators along the defensive line. After adding two members to the fold along the defensive line on Saturday, Florida kept the mojo going on Sunday with the addition of four-star defensive lineman Kamran James.
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body

A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
One dead from a shooting in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
