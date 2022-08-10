ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jeremy Ruckert trying to play catch-up in first Jets training camp

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Jeremy Ruckert did not even try to handle the ticket requests. The Lindenhurst native would be getting them from just about every corner of his upbringing had he tried to do it himself. But getting acclimated to the Jets, after missing OTAs and the early part of training camp with a foot injury, is enough of a task.

“I told everybody, ‘You’re on your own, man,’ ” Ruckert said following Tuesday’s practice. “I don’t want to deal with it. I’ll worry about what I gotta do.”

Right now, that means learning everything he can as his rookie season gets underway and catching up on what he could not learn while hurt. Ruckert returned to the practice field this week and got his first training camp catch out of the way Tuesday. With a stacked tight end room — Ruckert is behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin on the depth chart — the Jets can afford to deal with the learning curve he’ll go through. That does not make the process simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4plP_0hBGUDZ400
Jeremy Ruckert
Bill Kostroun
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6P80_0hBGUDZ400
Jeremy Ruckert’s dad leads Jets chant as son signs contract

“He’s swimming a little bit,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Obviously there’s a lot of information coming in. He missed all of OTAs, half of training camp, and he’s getting into the thick of it in the middle of it.

“Love his movement, love his athleticism. He’s everything we thought he would be. Now it’s just a matter of him catching up to the playbook.”

Ruckert, an Ohio State product, said this was his first time being hurt. He tried to make the most of it — taking mental reps, watching closely, asking questions and learning everything he could. But being on the field is, of course, different.

“I think I’m getting the playbook down really well,” he said. “Figuring that out, not really much thinking about that anymore. Obviously the new stuff here and there, but I feel like I’m in a good spot there. Now it’s just about playing.”

Saleh said there are no new worries over playing Zach Wilson against the Eagles in light of Mekhi Becton’s injury.

Former Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp was posthumously given the Pro Football Writers of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which was accepted on his behalf by Saleh. Knapp died last year following a biking accident.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Otas#Ohio State
Yardbarker

Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022

Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
NFL
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart

Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 9 takeaways from Day 11

The New York Giants took the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday for the final time before a Thursday night game against the New England Patriots. Things kicked off with a quick update from head coach Brian Daboll before the team’s assistant coaches were made available...
NFL
Yardbarker

Upshaw Vs. Thoms Was an Annual Replay at Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of training camp, and that brings back a flood of memories from many training camps past. Even though what happened off the field when the Oakland Raiders held training camp at the El Rancho Tropicana Hotel back in the 1979s got more notice, the Silver and Black really went at it on the practice field.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets Training Camp 8/9: News, updates, quotes, and more

The New York Jets wrapped up their second practice of this week yesterday afternoon. The team is now just two days away from its first preseason game. The biggest news surrounding the Jets is the status of third-year right tackle Mekhi Becton. Robert Saleh announced after practice that he has a right knee cap fracture and will likely miss the season. Some unfortunate news for the Jets.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets' Lawson over jitters, eager to play after lost season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was something about being back in a stadium — with pads on his shoulders and fans in the stands — that caught Carl Lawson a bit off guard. It was only a practice, with the New York Jets taking the field last Saturday night for their annual scrimmage. But it felt like much more to the veteran defensive end. “I was a little antsy being in that stadium and having all the people around again,” Lawson said Wednesday. “A little too amped. And I think that was like kind of like the first feeling of a game feeling, even though it was just fans, but it was like the lights, it being dark.” Lawson is working his way to playing another game with the Jets — finally. It was supposed to happen a year ago after playing three snaps in the preseason opener against the Giants, but a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg at the Green Bay Packers’ practice field during joint workouts put those plans on hold.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Announced Four Roster Moves

In corresponding moves, the team is also releasing OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. Benenoch recently tried out for the 49ers, but it looks like the Jets proved to be his best opportunity in the end. Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016....
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy